Kindertransport British urges UK to reopen safe routes for refugees | refugees





The surviving Kindertransport members urged the government to reopen safe routes for refugees in Europe, especially children.

Alf Dubs, Stephanie Shirley and Erich Reich said they arrived in England as child refugees between 1938 and 1939 aboard Kindertransport, a plan they had put together to rescue nearly 10,000 Jewish child refugees before World War II. It recognized world authority and urged governments to change their attitude.

Their warning comes amid an intensifying public inquiry into a public inquiry into the 27 refugees who drowned in the strait last month after lawyers representing the bereaved family said a serious failure in rescue operations may have contributed to their deaths. .

We warned that this will happen and the policies the government is following will make it happen. We must not allow this to happen. We must do the right thing. And the right thing to do is to have a safe and legal path for people to find safety. Not all refugees around the world, but certainly some with some connection to the UK.

That was the position we were in before we left the EU and it is a tragedy that we have stepped back in this regard.

In 2016, the government accepted Dubs’ amendments to resettle 3,000 refugee children. When the plan ends in 2020, only 480 unaccompanied asylum seekers in Europe will be resettled.

After Britain left the EU, Dubs submitted another amendment. The amendment would require the government to negotiate an agreement with the EU to allow European unaccompanied children to continue to come to the UK to become family members after Brexit. refused,” he said.

They are closing the legal path to safety and I said it was shocking. What was pushing asylum seekers to sea was doing the same thing tragically happening in some parts of the Mediterranean.

Dame Stephanie points out that in a recent survey by Safe Passage, a campaign for safe and legal pathways for refugees seeking protection, more than half of children supported by charities have lost faith in the legal process.

I am so proud of this country. I love it passionately, but we have lost moral leadership in the world, she said. 11,000 children are trapped somewhere on Calais Street or in a refugee camp. [in Europe]. Not a safe place for children. 17 people go missing every day, meaning they have been killed, exploited or trafficked. This is a number that is difficult to accept in any civilized society.

Sir Erich, chairman of the Kindertransport group of the Association of Jewish Refugees and knighted for philanthropy, said he was upset to learn that a record number of refugees were dying across the strait. He believes that at least the government should issue ambitious guidelines for resettling child refugees in Europe in relation to the UK.

I think it was Kindertransport’s 70th anniversary when Prince Charles came and gave a short speech. But what he said was very interesting. He said: I am very glad that the then government allowed you because you gave a lot back to this country. And that’s all, he said.

He added that the government’s anti-immigrant policy is a source of great pain for me.

“The UK has always provided a haven for those fleeing persecution, oppression and tyranny,” said a spokesperson for the British Interior Ministry.

Under current immigration rules, unaccompanied asylum seekers from Europe who have a family in the UK can apply to become a qualified sponsor.

A spokesperson added: But the opportunity to apply for British asylum within Europe only encourages people to make risky travel. That’s why the New Plan for Immigration makes it more difficult for people to enter and stay in the UK illegally, while allowing the most vulnerable world to come to the UK through a safe and legal route.

