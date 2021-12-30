Covid UK: Map shows 5 Covid hotspots as Omicron spreads across the UK.





4 out of 5 regions are in the northwest (Picture: Metro Graphic)

A new Covid hotspot appears to have emerged in the North West as figures show Barrow-in-Furness is the region with the fastest rising rates.

Data from the 7th to the 25th of December showed that the town of Cumbria had the largest weekly increase in cases.

London still has the highest overall incidence, but it is outside the capital that is currently experiencing a sharp spike in infections.

Looking at new cases per 100,000 population, there are 1,554 new infections in Barrow compared to 544 the previous week.

Nearby Copeland, also in Cumbria, is second on the list of regions with the highest weekly gains.

The number of new infections tripled in one week from 439 to 1,325 per 100,000.

The five UK regions with the biggest weekly gains are:

Barrow in Furnace (increased from 544.0 to 1,554.1)

Copeland (439.4 ~ 1,325.7)

Derry City and Stravane (768.3 to 1,653.1)

Tameside (708.0 ~ 1,569.2)

West Lancashire (533.6 to 1,324.1)

Almost all of the top five hotspots with the highest rates of COVID-19 were in the Northwest.

In third place was Derry City & Strabane in Northern Ireland, more than doubling from 768.3 per 100,000 to 1,653.1.

Then in the top five were Tameside in Greater Manchester and West Lancashire.

Data for the last 4 days (December 26-29) were excluded because they were incomplete and did not reflect the actual number of cases.

But worrisome statistics show that in 360 (95%) of the UK’s 377 regions, rates have risen on a weekly basis and only 17 (5%) have fallen.

The UK had a record 183,037 cases in the last 24 hours.

Some places where cases are currently declining are those with the highest rates.

London’s Lambeth maintains the highest rate in the UK with 7,773 new cases in the seven days through December 25th, or 2,415 per 100,000 people.

However, for the seven days through December 18, the rate decreased by 3,029 per 100,000.

London’s Southwark had the second highest rate, with 2,274 from 2,540, with 7,279 new cases.

The UK tested an additional 183,000 positive cases yesterday, the highest number of new cases since the epidemic began.

Since the emergence of new infectious omicron strains, cases have broken new record highs and now account for around 90% of community cases in England.

London still has the highest incidence rate, but it is growing the fastest in the Northwest (Photo: EPA)

Nevertheless, the government is not implementing any new coronavirus restrictions before New Year’s Eve.

Ministers say the data doesn’t justify more action because Omicron is less severe than previous strains of the virus, resulting in fewer people being hospitalized.

But Chris Hopson of NHS Providers, who represents the trust, said employee absenteeism due to Covid-19 is now clearly having a significant impact on the overall economy and parts of health care.

NHS experience has shown that the impact of community infection rates varies considerably with the number of employees quarantined. ability to quickly source temporary replacement staff; And, he said, he has the ability to flexibly adapt existing staff to handle absentee tasks.

For example, some NHS Ambulance Trust CEOs say that the current staff absence rate means a significant number of ambulances that are off the road, given that each ambulance must have a properly trained staff.

Please enable JavaScript and upgrade to a web browser that supports HTML5 video to view this video.

He said if pressures continue to rise, the self-isolation period should be shortened to five days, as in the United States.

However, Hopson warns that the trade-off is difficult because the risk of infection is likely to increase both in hospitals and in the community.

He said he has approved the shift from a 10-day self-isolation period to a seven-day period with two negative tests to provide the same level of protection, according to an analysis by the UK Health Security Agency.

If they could say the same about a five-day cut, that would be a decisive argument. But if the science had been clear, there should be a suspicion that we would already know by now.

See More: Coronavirus

Scientists say it’s too early to say exactly how omicrons will affect hospitals.

But as the NHS prepares a war footing for a potential wave of hospitalizations, it is building new nightingale surge hubs in hospitals across the UK.

The move follows hospitals using hotels, hospice and nursing homes to safely discharge as many people who are medically fit as possible so they can make beds for those who need it most.

Professor Stephen Powis, the NHS’s National Medical Director, said: “Given the high level of COVID-19 infection and increasing hospital admissions, the NHS is currently at war.

We don’t yet know exactly how many of those with the virus will need hospital treatment, but given the number of infections we can’t figure out quickly before action is taken, so work to make sure these facilities are in place begins today. .

We originally hoped we didn’t have to use Nightingale, and we hope we don’t have to use these new herbs.

