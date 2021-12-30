US sends reconnaissance plane over Ukraine amid tensions with Russia





The US military flew an intelligence aircraft over Ukraine this week. It was the first time that an E-8C JSTARS had flown over the country, a military official told CNN. The theft comes amid continued concerns over Russia’s military build-up near Ukraine. Loading Something is loading.

The United States sent a surveillance plane over Ukraine this week as Russia continues to maintain a sizable force near the Ukrainian border, perpetuating fears that Russia might take military action against its neighbor.

In a first for the U.S. military, the U.S. Air Force flew an E-8C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System (JSTARS) designed to collect ground intelligence over the eastern part of the country on Monday, a responsible for US European Command. .

The aircraft’s flight path is unclear, as are details of the intelligence gathered during the flight, which was carried out with permission from Ukraine. EUCOM spokesperson Lt. Cmdr. Russ Wolfkiel told CNN only that US flights to this part of the world supported “various US and coalition intelligence objectives.”

E-8C JSTARS aircraft are military versions of the Boeing 707-300 capable of providing combat management, command and control, and intelligence, reconnaissance and surveillance capabilities.

The aircraft’s long side-scan antenna in the radome provides a 120-degree field of view and can collect information about ground forces over approximately 20,000 square miles, according to the Air Force. As CNN noted, an E-8C flying over Ukraine would potentially be able to observe military activity on both sides of the country’s border with Russia.

Russia announced this weekend that it was withdrawing around 10,000 troops from the region after military exercises were over. However, it is believed that Russia still has a significant military presence near Ukraine.

In early December, the Washington Post reported that the alarming build-up of the Russian military near Ukraine was between 70,000, according to US estimates, and 94,000, according to Ukrainian estimates. Ukraine’s Defense Ministry later told the Military Times that there were as many as 120,000 Russian troops in the area.

And satellite images taken over the past two months, including the past week, show a number of Russian battle groups, as well as military vehicles and other equipment at locations close to Ukraine.

Russia has repeatedly denied that it intends to take aggressive military action against Ukraine, but these denials have done little to allay concerns.

Earlier this month, a Biden administration official shared intelligence with several news outlets, explaining that “Russian plans call for a military offensive against Ukraine from early in 2022” and could “involve a significant movement of 100 battalion tactical groups with approximately 175,000 personnel. , as well as armor, artillery and equipment. “

Amid fears that Russia might decide to invade Ukraine, the United States has repeatedly warned of the consequences, which would include severe economic and financial sanctions for Russia.

It was reported this week that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered the US Navy Carrier Strike Group Harry S. Truman to remain in the Mediterranean rather than relocate to the Middle East in order to reassure US allies and partners in Europe. .

Warships are expected to remain in the area throughout scheduled talks between the United States and Russia and between NATO and Russia, CNN reported.

Additionally, President Joe Biden signed the annual defense spending bill on Monday, approving $ 300 million in military aid to Ukraine, and on Wednesday it was announced that Biden would have another phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday to “discuss a range of topics. . “

“I think both leaders believe that there is real value in direct leader-to-leader engagement, that we are at a time of crisis and have been for several weeks now given the Russian build-up, and that “It will take a high level of commitment to resolve this problem and try to find a path towards de-escalation,” a senior Biden administration official told reporters, according to NPR.

The senior official said that since the last time Biden and Putin met, “we continue to be gravely concerned about the nature of the presence of Russian troops there” and “the capabilities available to them.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/us-reconnaissance-plane-ukraine-tensions-with-russia-2021-12 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos