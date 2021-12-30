2021: UK Weather Review





2021 was less record-breaking than 2020, but there was still plenty of noteworthy weather.

For the United Kingdom, the overall picture for the entire year is fairly average, with temperature and sunshine levels fairly close to long-term averages, with slightly less rainfall.

But what does mean mean? 2021 was the first year of a new decade. The Bureau of Meteorology has recently updated the World Meteorological Organization’s latest climate averages for the years 1991-2020 and compared the year accordingly with this new period. So, although average UK temperatures are close to average compared to 1991-2020, the climate is warming. That is, it was 1.0C warmer than the baseline before 1961-1990 and is likely to be in the top 20. It’s the warmest year in British series history, starting in 1884.

Inevitably, UK figures obscure some regional details. Northern Ireland is likely to end in the top five warmest years, thanks to its unusually warm summer and fall seasons, including the highest temperatures recorded in July. In the northwest of England, the sunshine statistics are much higher than average and rainfall is much lower than average.

regional differences

Mike Kendon is from the National Weather Service National Climate Information Center. He said: Overall, it was a fairly inconspicuous year in terms of annual statistics. The UK as a whole is slightly warmer and slightly drier than average, but there is some variation across the country, especially when it comes to rainfall.

Broadly speaking, colder than average weather prevailed at the beginning of the year, but most months were warmer than average from June to December, with September being the most pronounced. May was the wettest month compared to average, with unusually dry weather prevailing in April, June, out of the southeast, and November, out of the northwest. For the second year in a row, April was exceptionally sunny across the UK and had the most air frosts in at least 60 years. The Meteorological Agency atmospheric frost series began in 1960. Atmospheric frosts occur when the temperature drops below 0.0C.

Seasonal headlines

2020/21 winter

The UK has the coldest January -23.0C since 2010, Braemar, Aberdeenshire, February 11; UK Lowest temperature since 1995 Storms in January Exceptionally wet weather in Christophe Storms in early February Very cold eastern orders, including snow in Darcy. Winters were generally colder and wetter than average

Spring 2021

A particularly dry and very sunny April, the sunniest April on record in the UK, had the most air frosts in at least 60 years. The wettest May on record in Wales, 5th in England and 4th in the UK as a whole. Out of season warm orders at the end of March reaching 24.5C in Kew. Overall it is a cool spring (1.0C below the 1991-2020 average), but more sunny than average.

summer 2021

The July heatwave caused the first yellow extreme heat warning issued by the Bureau of Meteorology 31.3C at Castlederg, Tyrone County, on July 21st. This is the highest temperature on record in Northern Ireland. The third warmest summer in Northern Ireland’s history and the ninth hottest in all of England. The northwest/southeast split often resulted in sunny weather in Northern Ireland and Scotland, but summers in southeast England were wetter and cloudy than average. The UK’s first storm in July, Evert, brought heavy rains to the south in July and unusually strong winds throughout the year.

Fall 2021

It was the third warmest fall in England and the warmest on record in Northern Ireland. During exceptionally wet weather at the end of October, two rain gauges in the Lake District recorded daily totals of over 200mm. Weather patterns were very similar to those observed during the exceptional rainfall periods of December 2015 and November 2009. November Storm Arwen saw a weather alert on Met Office Red for winds along the northeast coast, one of the most powerful and damaging storms in recent decades. .

An update to UK climate statistics for 2021 will be posted in early 2022.

