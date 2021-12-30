Telegraph’s main headlines of the day





1. Guilty: Gislaine Maxwell sentenced to 70 years in prison for prostitution

Ghislaine Maxwell is living in prison after a New York jury found guilty of prostitution of underage girls into abuse by the infamous financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Maxwell, who turned 60 in prison over the weekend, was found guilty of prostitution and four other counts, but was acquitted on charges of enticing a minor to travel across state borders to engage in unlawful sexual activity. Read the full story.

2. What Ghislaine Maxwell’s Conviction Means for Prince Andrew in Jeffrey Epstein’s Prostitution Trial

Ghislaine Maxwell’s conviction will take a toll on the Duke of York, giving considerable weight to the accuser’s story and fueling fears that he will be found guilty of collusion with British socialites.

The jury’s verdict, which returns after three weeks of trial, may not come at a worse time for Prince Andrew, 61, as he struggles to get a sexual assault case out of court. Read the full story.

3. Covid test tattered as Sajid Javid blames massive surge in demand

Sajid Javid has told lawmakers that “there will be no quick fix” about the growing Covid test crisis, and officials have warned that the system will be overwhelmed in days.

Health Minister Javid on Wednesday personally admitted that there is a worldwide shortage of testing. Business leaders have warned of an effective New Year’s closure as workers unable to undergo testing are forced to stay at home. Read the full story.

4. The Duke of Cambridge can turn a royal estate into a home for the homeless.

The Duke of Cambridge is considering using real estate in the Principality of Cornwall to house the homeless in order to provide practical help as well as royal patronage.

The Duke, who will one day inherit the Duchy of Wales from his father, the Duke of Wales, asked his staff to see how the building could be used to help those in need. Read the full story.

5. A battleship sinking in the River Thames carrying explosives can cause massive damage and loss of life

The Royal Navy was asked to dismantle a battleship that sank in the River Thames, according to a recent assessment, which could carry 1,400 tonnes of unstable explosives, causing massive damage and loss of life.

Bomb disposal experts trained in underwater demolition were tasked with making SS Richard Montgomery safe after a recent investigation warned the vessel could fire unexploded ordnance if it got worse. Read the full story.

