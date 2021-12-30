The biggest stories of the US military in 2021





From the Capitol riot to the chaotic withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, national security stories dominated discussions in 2021 as the world began to move beyond the pandemic.

And these themes were evident in many of the articles that Military Times readers viewed most in 2021. Each section reflects either multiple stories of a significant event or a single story that has gained attention over the past year. . (When organizing the list, the editors chose to omit the best articles from the Military Times Observation Post.)

The January 6 riot at the Capitol

In this file photo from Jan.6, 2021, violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump storm the Capitol in Washington. (John Minchillo / AP)

Hundreds of rioters stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, as Congress tried to certify the results of the 2020 election. Five people died in the attack, including Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt, who was shot dead by Capitol Hill police as she walked through a broken part of a door during the uprising. Capitol Police Officer and Air National Guard veteran Brian Sicknick has died of injuries he sustained while responding to the attack.

Hundreds of National Guard troops were stationed in the streets of Washington, DC, as pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol on January 6. Because Capitol Police did not invite the National Guard to respond until after the breach, there was little the Guards could do to protect the Capitol.

Since January 6, more than 650 people have been arrested in connection with the riot. Dozens of them are veterans, including retired Air Force officer Larry Rendall Brock, Jr. Following the arrests, the Pentagon announced that it was already reviewing its policies on extremist activity, recently issuing new guidelines aimed at stopping the rise of extremism.

The new guidelines aim to stop the rise of extremism, such as banning the likes and shares of online posts associated with extremist ideology.

The American withdrawal from Afghanistan

Smoke rises from a deadly explosion outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on Thursday, August 26, 2021. Two suicide bombers and gunmen targeted crowds massed near the airport in Kabul, at the dawn of a massive airlift that drew thousands of people seeking to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. (AP Photo / Wali Sabawoon)

As US troops retreated from Afghanistan, ending the 20-year war there, the Taliban began to take over the cities. In the final days of the withdrawal, 13 soldiers were killed in an attack outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. The troops were the first to be killed in action in Afghanistan since February 2020. Dozens of Afghans have also been killed. The Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant Khorasan Province, known as ISIS-K or ISIS-KP, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Kabul airport became a chaotic scene after the attack as troops continued to evacuate. British and French forces pushed inside Kabul to ensure the safety of their citizens. President Joe Biden has defended the exit from the Americas, but there has been much criticism of the withdrawal and the efforts to evacuate American citizens and allies. Additionally, calls and texts to the veterans crisis line increased as Afghan allies struggled to flee the country. The military and military bases are helping Afghan refugees resettle in the United States as part of Operation Allies Welcome, but veterans and the military are still calling on Congress and Biden to act as part of the efforts to continuous evacuation.

Lawmakers questioned Pentagon leaders about the pullout in September, and two of the military’s top generals told members of Congress they did not support the pullout. The National Defense Authorization Act of 2022 created the Afghanistan War Commission Act, in the hope that the group will lead to accountability for US mistakes in Afghanistan and lessons for policymakers in future conflicts. .

The Pentagon has also received criticism after a widely released photo of caged working dogs in an aircraft hangar at HKIA led social media providers to believe the United States has left working dogs behind. military. The Pentagon said no military working dogs were left in Afghanistan as US troops withdrew from Afghanistan on August 31.

The war in Afghanistan cost the United States more than $ 2 trillion. It is estimated that caring for veterans who served in Afghanistan and Iraq could go beyond that.

Full coverage of Afghanistan, including ongoing evacuation efforts, is here.

Naval officer speaks out and faces consequences

Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller, shown here in an official Marine Corps photo, was relieved on Friday of a viral video in which he called “senior leaders” to account over an airport attack international Hamid Karzai, who claimed the lives of 13 soldiers. (Marine Corps)

Navy Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller posted a now-viral video shortly after news of the death of 13 servicemen in a suicide bombing at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul during the US withdrawal from the country. Scheller demanded that senior management be held to account on the nature and what he called the failures of the withdrawal. Scheller was fired from his post, put in military prison, charged, and then pleaded guilty, to six violations of the Uniform Code of Military Justice. He was discharged from the Marine Corps on December 23.

In an interview with the Military Times in November, Schellers’ parents said the Corps had let their son down.

Russia strengthens its forces near the Ukrainian border

This satellite image from November 1, 2021 shows self-propelled artillery and other equipment in Yelnya, Russia. (2021 Maxar Technologies satellite image)

Russian military build-up near the country’s borders with Ukraine grabbed the headlines at the end of 2021. Ukraine’s defense intelligence agency told the Military Times that Russia plans to attack Ukraine from here at the end of January or the beginning of February. Russian President Vladimir Putin insists the build-up is defensive, while Ukrainian officials say there is the potential for all-out war or creeping occupation. The Russian Foreign Minister said negotiations with the United States and NATO are expected to start in January 2022.

Experts say a full Russian invasion of Ukraine is unlikely. President Joe Biden described what could happen if a military advance occurs.

US military confronts critical race theory

Defense Secretary Mark Esper, left, listens to testimony from Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley during a House Armed Services Committee hearing on July 9, 2020, in Capitol Hill in Washington. (Michael Reynolds / Pool via AP)

As the idea of ​​teaching critical race theory in schools sparked discussions across the country, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley answered questions about the CRT in the US military during a congressional hearing.

Viewers can watch his response and read how the military was drawn into this discussion.

Tricare begins billing retirees and their families

In 2021, for the first time, more than 850,000 retirees and their families enrolled in Tricare Select had to pay membership fees to continue their coverage. Ultimately, around 124,000 retirees and their families were excluded from the scheme.

Army veteran accused of ripping off VA

William Rich, seen here taking a selfie at the gym, faces up to 30 years in prison for claiming to be paraplegic and receiving over $ 1,000,000 in compensation from the VA.

Army veteran William Rich faces up to 30 years in federal prison after prosecutors said he falsely told the Department of Veterans Affairs he was a paraplegic. The Justice Department said Rich was awarded 100% disability by the VA in 2007 on the basis of alleged paralysis of the lower limbs, resulting in the payment of more than $ 1 million in compensation. and indemnities.

