UK’s lack of Covid tests is very worrying, scientist says at New Year’s party | covid





The eminent scientist has warned that he is very concerned that the lack of COVID-19 testing could cause people to mix in at New Year’s celebrations without being checked for infection.

Professor Peter Openshaw of the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threat Advisory Group (Nervtag) said the conditions of the New Year’s Eve gathering were perfect for spreading the coronavirus.

When asked about the possibility of untested mingling due to the lack of a side flow device, he told the BBC Radio 4s Today program:

We are aware of the circumstances in which infections are occurring and, fortunately, do not believe we are facing the kind of lockdown we need to address earlier this year.

But we know that crowding together in a poorly ventilated space, especially shouting to loud music, is absolutely perfect in that it transmits this highly contagious virus.

An error message from the government side flow test ordering website that appeared for hours on Thursday said there were no home delivery slots left. For a while, there were no PCR home tests for essential workers or the general public, nor slots at walk-through and drive-in test sites across the UK.

Because of this problem, Professor Martin Marshall of the Royal College of GPs has accused the government of sending mixed messages about the reasons for the shortage.

He said: The government’s advice is reasonably clear on what people should do before being allowed to socialize and before being allowed to release after self-isolation, but if the GPs we know can’t help anymore, they There is no point in getting advice. Patients actually have to act on that advice, which is a big deal for us.

Professor Azeem Majeed, head of primary care and public health at Imperial College London, also said there was not enough lateral flow testing to support the government’s policy of promiscuous use. He asked key workers and those identified as close contacts by Test and Trace to be tested first.

Ministers are struggling to avoid fears that there aren’t enough tests to put additional strain on supplies as the fuel crisis seen earlier this year recurs.

However, it is likely that the demand for testing has skyrocketed as the government has instructed people to meet vulnerable relatives during the festival and make sure they are not infected with the virus before socializing in large groups.

Covid cases have also risen to their highest level due to the omicron strain, meaning that even more close contacts may need to be tested to see if they are infected.

Labour’s shadow culture minister, Lucy Powell, said people should watch out for the new year and those who socialize should celebrate the new year in a safe way.

She told Sky News that if everyone could be tested before going out, it would be absolutely critical to reducing the risk of Covid transmission at the New Year’s gathering. Powell said he plans to have a very boring night alone this year.

Those struggling to order tests online have been instructed to keep trying.

UK Health Security Chief Executive Jenny Harries acknowledged that there were some challenges nationwide in requesting pharmacies and home testing.

But she added: We release and keep releasing test slots for individuals so you should keep trying all day long.

