UK National Race Highlights in Mixed 2021 Campaign





The 2021 season is back with a realistic look at the club and historic motorsports arena. Unlike the Corona 19 predecessor, which started three months late, the event schedule was full.

But for me it was different. If it is not recorded for the first time in the commentary on the Goodwood revival or members’ meeting, it was disappointing to change the dynamism and miss a long-distance trip abroad, and the return of SPA Six Hour, which Id attended due to travel logistics from 1997 to 2019, was disappointing.

Nevertheless, the complete domestic program showed how lucky we are to have so many great places within easy reach. British events and European surprises provided plenty of enjoyable action.

Bryant Cobra, TT celebration landing

The Olly Bryants RAC TT celebration win at Goodwood is my sports highlight of the year. Id has repeatedly seen Olly and various partners compete for the Revivals blue-riband GT race. Only the brave AC Cobra needs to be looted due to late drama or mechanical glitches. Three seconds with dad Grahame and Bill Shepherd in 2004 were as close as TT retired Roy Salvadoris in 1964, but the stars were aligned in September. Darren Turner relayed the healthy snake to Bryant Jr, who thundered at the checkered flag. Two weeks later his Spa Six Hours GT40 duck also broke down.

Colin Turner Visits Silverstone Classic

Eight months after losing his leg in a horrific accident at the 2020 Walter Hayes Trophy Formula Ford event, veteran Scot Colin Turners is back to thank the foes and medical staff of the Silverstone Classic. The determination of those in their 70s to run the race again based on their strong Christian faith and fierce independence is remarkable. Encouraged by Nigel and Callum Grants’ early proposals for testing at the historic Merlyn, the indomitable Colin began building a replacement Ray this summer. His Facebook updates continue to inspire many of the challenges they face, and will certainly encourage outstanding prosthetic limbs to develop better prosthetic limb functionality, making motorsports accessible like no other.

Colin Turner is planning a racing comeback after a horrific accident.

Photo courtesy of Marcus Pie.

The Screaming Formula 2 car brings new thrills.

Standing at the edge of a traditional pit in the Silverstones and watching a historic F2 car make its way through the qualifiers at the Historic Sports Car Clubs International Trophy conference in May was welcomed by anyone lucky enough to compete in the European Championship in the late 1970s. . In March 782, five iconic and striking vehicles commanded the regional Bicester brigade, and a trio of Chevron, Ralt, Brabham, GRD and Motul chassis ranging from B42 to B27, differed from the current front-line category. Added the earlier 1600cc F2 and Formula Atlantics, which are now on the rise. If the weather was a little better

Harrison and Fitz-Simon at FF1600 Pace

The outstanding teenage driving talents emerging with the Historic Formula Ford are no new witnesses. 2008 champion Michael Lyons added all three Monaco GP Historique F1 races to his CV this spring when traditional modern routes are unavailable. This semester, Samuel Harrison and Horatio Fitz-Simon proved they could run with anyone in their first full season. It was a real surprise to see Harrisons onboard the Elden Mk8 chase triple champion-elect Cam Jackson (Winkelmann) at Cadwell Park. Fitz-Simon of the Classic Team Merlyn Mk20A, led by Mike OBriens, held Jackson and Tom McArthur (Titan Mk4) to the end. After trials and triumphs, Harrison will replace the modern Fitz-Simon in 2022.

Horatio Fitz-Simon, Leads at Silverstone, Historic FF1600

Molly Doze FF2000 Breakthrough

Like most of her historic FF2000 rivals, Id had never heard of Molly Dodd before making her awesome championship debut at Snetterton wearing a smoky Royale RP27. But I immediately saw the persistence and potential of an 18-year-old junior salon graduate who drives. Her hunger was further exacerbated by a transponder glitch that would have been her first win in the tough Brands Grand Prix craze. At Oulton Park, the militant nature of iZone apprentice Dodds sparked another charge. Just ask former champ Benn Simms, who worked very hard to get her through. Fourth place was an impressive opening game. Who is the future W-series competitor?

Monaco 500 relaunched at Goodwood

At the Goodwoods’ first meeting in September 1948, young Sterling Moss showed off his best talent by winning the 500cc by overwhelming. The October 78 membership meeting was the first without a virtuoso who died last April at the age of 90, although the Revival often celebrates his birthday. The outstanding Don Parker trophy racetrack included the small Monaco-Norton built in Watford by a company led by John. At Wyer, George Hartwell finished 7th in 1948. With a 5-foot wheelbase, Monaco led Hartwell and Claude Tipper to victory in the Brighton Speed ​​Trials class 30 miles away in 1948 and 1949. After retiring in 1953, it was revived by David Baldock. This time, Angus Frost drove.

Angus Frost, Monaco-Norton

Photo courtesy of Gary Hawkins.

Classic Special Salon in Donington

Club racing has been on my mind since the 1960s, and my favorite fix for 2021 was the Classic Sports Car Clubs Donington dazzler in May. It’s a collection of nearly 500 items, including a great Special Saloons & Modsports pack. See the mid-1970s Gerry Marshall’s acclaimed castrol-flavored lead fight against Baby Bertha’s Joe Ward and fellow veteran Malcolm Hardings Ford Escort Zakspeed, who rarely lost with the Australian Holden Repco F5000 power. The variety of machinery at CSCC events is awesome. unfamiliar territory? Check it out in 2022.

Mallory’s 750 Formula Joyride

The evolution of onboard cameras in the 20 years since GoPro joined the racer term has been remarkable, especially in terms of stability and resolution. Unobtrusive and inexpensive, many club racers now rely on this product for post-race analysis. It was this season’s wife Sues Darvi 597 and ten-time 750 Formula Champion Mick Harris this season that proved that you don’t need the fastest car to have a ton of fun. The mix race catches an enlightening Facebook watch while the 1100cc Fiat engine momentum meisters race at Mallory Park in October alongside 2021 champion Peter Bove (Darvi), former title winners Bill Cowley (Cowley MkIV) and Chris Gough (CGR2 Evo). I made it. magical!

750 Formula Works in Mallory Park

photo credit: Steve Jones

Walter Hayes trophy comes of age

It was a disappointment not to be able to attend the 50th British Racing & Sports Car Club Formula Ford Festival (Brands Hatch) at Brands Hatch in October. By the way, I happened to arrive at Silverstone the following week in 4 out of 5 weeks! For the 21st Annual Walter Hayes Trophy. The idea of ​​James Becketts, who debuted in 2001, ended the Kent-engined season in style. American teen Max Esterson took the pressure off a very clean finale with a win in the Low Dempsey Racing Ray. Founded by my longtime Autosport colleague Jeremy Shaw and funded by multiple partners, the Team USA Scholarships now have 4 WHT gold in their quiver.

Baby Van Diemen reminds me of 1981.

It’s been 40 years since I made my racing debut at Thruxton in 1981 driving the Clive Woods Pine City Racing Van Diemen RF80. When teammate Richard Pink Panther Twinam said that F1 model builder Matt Chinn was mastering the 1/20 scale RF80 with their first release, I ordered it to reflect a great day in my life. After arranging a Chinns visit to the RF80 owner to check the dimensions, I got the shipment last month and the attention to detail underneath the removable body panel has captured my heart. Fantastically customized and canceled to spec for the current race entry fee, it will remain a treasure.

Van Dimen RF80

Photo courtesy of Marcus Pie.

Autosport’s National Racing Highlights

Some dramatic Ginetta Junior action, a roaring Ford GT40, and a very special Saloons & Modsports race gave Autosport’s national staff some memorable moments of the season.

Stephen Lickorish, Group National Editor

Some races come to mind for the wrong reasons, but the best one to remember is the third Ginetta Junior race this year at Donington Park. It was one of the most exhilarating lead fights I’ve seen in a long time as title rivals Aston Millar and Liam McNeilly continue to switch places in an inseparable relationship. But most importantly, the respect between the two was evident. Verstappen and Hamilton could learn a thing or two from these teenagers. And despite their fierce brawl, they were still able to build a huge lead 10 seconds ahead of the rest of the pack. It’s just great.

Stefan Mackley, Deputy Editor

My favorite moments of 2021 are the close moments between the Amon Cup at the Donnington Park Historical Festival and the 50th Formula Ford Festival. Coincidentally, the most anticipated event took place as three-time British touring car champion Gordon Shedden glides through the Redgates in flames and a growling Ford GT40 wheel with V8 engines. The event ended with Alex Amon, son of former Formula 1 driver and 1966 24-hour Le Mans winner Chris Amon, and his father talking about the race that bears his name.

Mark Paulson, Special Contributor

The record 40s entry of Special Saloons and Modsports cars for the Ricky Parker-Morris tribute race at Brands Hatch paid a proper tribute to the series prime mover who tragically died from COVID-19 earlier this year. A huge variety of items were created for the spectacle of the grand prix circuit, and several lead changes made for a thrilling race. Sam Wilson won the Rikki Canns Aston Martin V8 Vantage from 6th place on the grid but had little to no snow on the ranch when Rickys brother Danny Morriss had previously finished 2nd at the Spirit of RPM Peugeot 309 Cosworth. share.

Gordon Shedden, Amon Cup, Donington Park 2021

photo credit: Richard Stiles

