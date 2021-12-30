Could US home prices see another massive gain in 2022?





The average home value in the United States rose almost 20% in 2021, and many experts believe we’ll see things calm down as 2022 approaches. But I’m not so sure. In this Fool Live clip, recorded on December 13, I explain why I think we might see another double-digit percentage gain in the housing market in 2022.

Matt Frankel: The housing market will see another double-digit gain in 2022.

Jason Moser: Wow, really?

Frankel: This is the one I have the most perspective on so far, which is surprising to me.

Moser: Interesting.

Frankel: It’s like not betting against the trend. In the third quarter, US home prices rose 18.5% year-on-year across the country. This is the average. So some markets were in the 1920s and 1930s. Now it’s a big increase. There are factors that are driving it, like lower mortgage rates and, unfortunately, high demand and low inventory of homes. These things may seem temporary. But I think there are permanent catalysts where they keep the prices higher.

For example, they recently announced that the limit on compliant mortgages will increase by about $ 100,000 next year, making it easier for buyers to finance homes that have appreciated in value. The FHA announced a similar increase in FHA loan limits. Supply currently limits the ability of home builders to build new homes. Rather, supply chain and labor disruption. But we are seeing massive backlogs from home builders. One of those Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ: DFH) I spoke to on this show, they recently announced their biggest backlog. Other home builders see the same thing. I just feel like there’s so much pent-up demand that it’s going to keep the price increases going for at least a year.

Moser: Yeah. We have the impression that the attitude on the pitch today is still in high demand. We had a little house by the river here that we just decided to sell. We don’t get a chance to use it that often so we put it on the market, and I think within three days just immediately three offers, all way above what we were asking for. The demand is right there. It’s mid-December. So it looks like it’s going to bleed in 2022 actually like that. I also like this call.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Challenging an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

