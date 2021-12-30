US Cities Reduce New Years Events, Urge People To End The Holidays | US News





Americans face New Years Eve at home again as U.S. political leaders and health advisers urge people to ditch party plans and avoid larger public events as daily Covid cases beat previous records.

In New York, attendance at the Times Square celebration known as the Ball Drop in essence, with tens of thousands watching a 12-foot geodesic sphere encrusted with Waterford crystal descend a long pole was capped at 15,000 , up from 60,000 before the pandemic, with organizers encouraging revelers to watch it on TV or online.

The reduction comes as New York’s new mayor Eric Adams has canceled his inaugural party and the outgoing mayor. Bill de Blasio sees his last New Year’s Eve severely diminished. Just last month, before Omicron hit the headlines, de Blasio was in the mood to party for two terms.

Everyone goes down, he said on November 16. We can finally get back together. It’s gonna be amazing.

But recently on the same day New York reported its largest number of new virus cases on record, De Blasio said the city would scale back its New Years Eve event. Participants must be fully immunized and wear masks.

The changes are aimed at keeping the fully vaccinated crowd safe and healthy as we ring in the New Year, the mayor said in a statement.

In Chicago, Illinois Governor Jay Pritzker has yet to impose restrictions or shut down the city’s traditional fireworks display. But he warned Chicagoans this week that Omicron and Delta were coming to your party.

You need to think twice about how many people will be together, keeping a social distance if you are at a party. And if you can’t, go, he added.

San Francisco has canceled its fireworks display over the bay for the second year in a row. The Mayor of London Breed has told residents we must remain vigilant in doing everything possible to stop the spread of the Covid-19 Omicron variant.

Atlanta also canceled its Peach Drop, where, for 30 years, revelers have gathered to watch a sparkling fake peach descend to the ground.

The mayor of Atlanta then issued a press release announcing the decision.

In consultation with public health officials, we made the very difficult decision to cancel the Peach Drop, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said in a press release. As positive Covid-19 cases increase, I encourage everyone to be safe, get vaccinated, and follow CDC guidelines.

But Seattle has decided to go ahead with the Space Needle fireworks, and Las Vegas is planning an eight-minute fireworks display along the Strip. Experts and health officials have explained that the Las Vegas celebrations take place all over the city, not in a heavily populated area.

The whole city throws the party, Dr. Brian Labus, infectious disease epidemiologist at UNLV, told KTNV. We have had to deal with crowds coming to Las Vegas for the past couple of years. So, New Years Eve is not really new. It’s just kind of a bigger event.

Las Vegas could prove to be the exception that follows. Events in Paris, London and Berlin have been called off, while US and international health officials are calling for caution.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus earlier this month urged people to approach the holidays with caution, even if it means canceling or delaying a shindig. A canceled event is better than a canceled life, Tedros told reporters. Better to cancel now and celebrate later than to celebrate now and cry later.

The Biden administration’s senior health adviser, Dr Anthony Fauci, recently indicated that a small, limited gathering with vaccinated family members would be the safest way to celebrate.

If you are planning to attend a 40-50 New Years party with all the bells and whistles and everyone hugging, kissing and wishing each other a happy new year, I would highly recommend that this year , we don’t. that, Fauci said during a White House update on the pandemic on Wednesday.

