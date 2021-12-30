Northeast’s fastest-growing Covid hotspot as UK cases hit an all-time high





The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the UK reached 183,037, an increase of more than 50,000 from Tuesday, a new record high.

And after Christmas, many are looking forward to the New Year celebrations amid warnings from health officials to be vigilant.

In the Northeast, North Tyneside saw the largest increase in new Covid cases, with the rate of new Covid cases jumping from 549.6 per 100,000 to 963.3 in a week.

South Tyneside closely followed at a rate of 405.6 in the week leading up to December 18, but jumping to 794.7 in the week leading up to Christmas Day.

Newcastle also made a big jump at a rate of 558.0 per 100,000, peaking at 886.5 per 100,000 a week later.

The list below shows the percentage of new cases over the 7 days through December 25 and the number of new cases recorded over the 7 days through December 25 (in parentheses).

It then compares the percentage of new cases in the seven days through December 18 with the number of new cases recorded in the seven days through December 18 (in parentheses).

Here are the weekly gains for the Northeast region.

Nostinside – increased from 963.3, (2012) 549.6, (1148)

South Tyneside – increased from 794.7, (1201) 405.6, (613)

Newcastle upon Tyne- 886.5, (2720) 558.0, (1712)

Gateshead- 478.8 to 784.8, (1585), (967)

Northumberland – 797.7, (2583), 497.8, (1612)

Hartlepool – 344.2 to 639.4, (600), (323)

Sunderland – increased from 668.0, (1856) 382.2, (1062)

Darlington – increased from 737.4, (792) 456.2, (490)

County Durham- 682.2, (3637) 481.9, increased from (2569)

Recent government statistics show that there are currently more than 1,000 cases per 100,000 in the week ending Christmas Eve in 35 locations across the Northeast.

North Gosfroth currently has the highest rates at 1,393.5 per 100,000, closely followed by Kingston Park and Dinnington at 1,366.8 per 100,000.

In third place was Whitley Sands, which had a Covid case rate of 1,341.5 per 100,000 people.

According to the latest figures, there are more than 1,000 cases per 100,000 in 35 regions of the Northeast.

The 10 Northeast regions currently having the highest incidence are:

North Gosforth- 1,393.5 per 100,000 persons, a total of 142 cases, an increase of 57 cases (67.1%)

Kingston Park & ​​Dinnington – 1,366.8 cases per 100,000 people, a total of 189 cases, an increase of 52 cases (38.0%)

Whitley Sands- 1,341.5 cases per 100,000 persons, a total of 81 cases, an increase of 36 cases (80.0%)

Raw Fel East – 1,274.1 per 100,000, an increase of 57 (154.1%) to a total of 94

Wideopen & Seaton Burn – 1,238.1 cases per 100,000 people, total 96 cases, an increase of 55 cases (134.1%)

Longhorsley, Hepscott & Capheaton- 1,235.6 cases per 100,000 persons, a total of 108 cases, an increase of 25 cases (30.1%)

Hebburn North- 1,210.8 cases per 100,000 people, a total of 107 cases, an increase of 71 cases (197.2%)

Woolsington and Airport – 1,192.7 per 100,000 people, up 54 (88.5%) to 115 for a total

Battle Hill West- 1,186.5 per 100,000, a total of 64, an increase of 40 (166.7%)

Coxlodge & West Gosforth- 1,184.2 cases per 100,000 people, a total of 123 cases, an increase of 45 cases (57.7%)

