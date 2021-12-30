Beyond the number of cases: what Omicron teaches us





The Omicron wave in the United States is upon us.

If you’ve been lucky enough to walk away from the news of Covid-19 over the holidays, you come back to startling reports of record numbers of cases and, in some places, increased hospitalizations. The wave will reach, of course; the question is when.

For now, experts say, the country still has some way to go to overcome Omicron’s push. Below, STAT describes what Omicron is already teaching us as this phase of the pandemic unfolds.

advertising

A reminder: scientists have known this variant for a little over a month. While a tremendous amount has been learned in an incredibly short span of time, our understanding will continue to refine as data flows in and key questions are answered.

The hypothesis which was not immunological white slates holds

advertising

When Omicron was first identified in November, there was rightly a lot of concern about the ability of protection against past infections and vaccination to resist the new variant and its multitude of mutations. But many experts took what might be considered an optimistic view: Yes, this virus had changed, but our immune system could still see it for what it was.

This has largely held true, as protection against serious illness appears to have been largely maintained.

Omicron can evade immunity to some extent, and our protection against infections has taken a hard hit. This is why you probably know so many people who have been infected in the past few weeks even though they had already had Covid-19 or were fully vaccinated and even boosted.

Early studies in South Africa and the UK have shown that the efficacy of the primary series vaccine against symptomatic illnesses and to some extent hospitalization is lower with Omicron than with Delta. (It should also be noted that some of the vaccines used in other parts of the world appear to be at greater risk from Omicron than those permitted in the United States)

But there was also good news. While studies have repeatedly shown that our neutralizing antibodies do not recognize and block Omicron as well as earlier forms of the virus, our T cells have not lost much of a step against the variant, as have showed two studies this week. Protecting T cells cannot prevent infections, but it can minimize damage from the virus and generally guard against serious consequences.

Laboratory studies have also indicated that a combination of infection and vaccination, or a booster, can largely restore much of the protection that Omicron undermines in people whose immunity is based on have recovered from Covid-19 or only had a series of primary vaccines. . Some evidence from the UK suggests that the potency of boosters against Omicron is also decreasing, but this is against mild infection, not severe illness.

It’s time to rethink the way we think about our metrics

Prepare yourself: the number of cases will reach staggering heights. Already, reported infections have doubled in just a few weeks. The average daily number of infections is over 300,000. (It is likely that our number of cases will also become less and less reliable, given both the shortcomings of our testing infrastructure and the increasing use of testing. home.)

But, in large part because today’s immunological landscape is very different from what it was two years ago, cases are less likely to lead to serious illness than at the start of the pandemic.

At the time, an increase in cases inevitably led to an increase in hospitalizations and deaths. When vaccines were widely used, these measures began to decouple; cases could increase sharply, but hospitalizations and deaths have occurred at a lower level than before. In the current phase of the pandemic, the distance between these measures is increasing even more.

Related:

Omicron winter forecast: experts consider various scenarios, getting worse and worse

Based on the experience of hospitals in South Africa and the UK, even hospitalization figures alone can be a bit difficult to interpret. Overall, people who ended up in hospital for Covid-19 during the Omicron peak in South Africa were often not as sick as in the past: they were less likely to need treatment. oxygen or intensive care. Clinicians have also found that many patients hospitalized for reasons other than Covid-19 have tested positive for the virus, indicating how widespread Omicron can be. (These patients can still be a challenge for institutions, because even if they are not hospitalized for Covid-19, they must still be treated in the Covid-19 wards with the necessary precautions so that they do not infect them. others.)

And although the link between cases and serious outcomes is increasingly loose, it is not completely broken. Infections will reach such levels that even though only a small fraction of the population needs hospital care, in terms of volume, there could be enough patients to overwhelm already overcrowded hospitals. When this happens, healthcare suffers and not just for Covid-19 patients.

This time, the crush of cases threatens more than hospital care

The good news about Omicron is that the overwhelming proportion of cases it causes are mild. The bad news is that it causes so many cases, over a short period of time. All kinds of systems struggle to cope when a large number of employees get sick at the same time.

Hospitals that were inundated in the fall by the strong wave of Delta infections are canceling elective surgeries again due to an influx of Omicron cases or an anticipation of the same. In Britain, health authorities are considering transforming parking lots into field hospitals. This is care of last resort.

We’ve also seen Omicron’s impact on disrupting air travel in recent days; airlines simply did not have enough healthy crew members to staff all of their flights, resulting in thousands of cancellations. New York City has seen cuts in subway service and the ranks of first responders have been so reduced by illness that the city has canceled days off for healthy police officers.

These are still the first days of the Omicron era; this kind of disturbance will get worse before it gets better. This could have broad implications for food distribution, the ability to keep schools and universities open and functioning, snow removal after storms, repairs to utility systems, public transportation. Ironically, the mildest wave of the pandemic to date can be the most trying to navigate.

Open questions

On the one hand, there is the question of whether Omicron, which already represents the majority of American cases, takes over completely, or if Delta can keep a foothold. Two different variants may co-circulate, although a study in South Africa this week found that an Omicron infection protects against future Delta infections, suggesting that the new variant may be able to fend off Delta for good.

Experts will also follow whether the breakthrough infections and re-infections caused by Omicron can cause a long Covid.

And scientists are still trying to analyze what factors or combination of factors explain two of the defining characteristics of the Omicron era: the variants improved transmissibility and the fact that they cause milder disease.

Trendy now:

10 lessons I learned from the Covid-19 pandemic

On the transmissibility front, some of Omicrons’ prowess in spreading clearly comes from its ability to bypass the immunity of people who have already been infected or vaccinated. But scientists are still trying to determine whether the virus can naturally spread more efficiently than even the highly transmissible Delta variant, potentially giving it a double advantage over its rival.

And on the issue of severity, while his clear Omicron has caused milder illness in part because so many infected people have some level of immunity, there are hints that other factors could be at play. Some lab studies suggest that the variant, which excels at infecting cells in the upper respiratory tract, has difficulty targeting cells deeper in the lungs. This research supports the idea that the variant is also inherently less likely to cause severe disease than the other variants. (A reminder that even a mild case of Covid-19 can leave people feeling very sick; it’s just that they can take it out at home.)

Finally, a key question concerns the duration of use of Omicrons. South Africa’s flagship wave reached extraordinary heights, then quickly began to ebb. Data from several European countries also suggests that Omicron waves can be short, sharp shocks compared to waves that came before them. But still too little is known to predict for sure whether the experience of a country with a relatively young population, like South Africa, will be true in a country with an older population, like the United States. Stay tuned.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.statnews.com/2021/12/30/beyond-case-counts-what-omicron-is-teaching-us/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos