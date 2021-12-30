



“Spotting” unionism, which treats Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland as “ownership”, is threatening Britain’s future, a former cabinet official said.

Ciaran Martin, now a professor at the University of Oxford, said that “muscle unionism” proponents, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson, only need a “British electoral college” now toward “a single nationalist vision of the future for Britain.” It’s mostly about delivering.”

Despite being a kind of British nationalism, he said, “muscle unionism is (though not exclusively) British-centric”.

He said: “Because the UK sees the UK as a single country and England dominates within it, a simple majority in England is usually sufficient to secure a majority of the whole of England.”

“This means that the whole of England can and should be governed entirely on the basis of its majority. The financial transfer is a price worth paying to keep British territory intact and avoid national humiliation.”

Contributing to Political Insights, he said that opposition to the legal path to Scottish independence meant that this form of British nationalism was “a trade unionist position as we know it normally.” Brexit and the “special constitutional expropriation” of internal market laws are other examples, he said.

“The risk of changing the nature of a union over time from a consent-based union to one supported by the law doesn’t seem to bother its muscular members,” he said.

Ciaran Martin was the Constitutional Director of the Cabinet during the David Cameron administration, helping to agree on the framework for the Scottish independence referendum.

‘agreement’

The danger of muscular unionism to Britain was that it “appears to be not very popular”, although it aimed to “quench separatist sentiment and restore a strong British identity across Britain.”

“Devolution continues to have strong support in Scotland. Whatever the will of the Scottish people is, it is not muscular unionism.”

“In Wales, the abolition of the Parliamentary Party did not secure a single seat in May. Even in Northern Ireland, we can see just how unstable unions are with the Protocol, but a significant support group, especially the Doug Beatties’ progressive and increasingly popular Ulster Unionist Party, sees real danger in an election that appears to bring down Stormont.”

That would make the coalitionists supporting the mandate outside the UK politically homeless, he said.

“With British nationalism taking a firm stand on the choice of a second referendum in Scotland, they eventually turn that choice into a dichotomous choice between leaving Britain or staying in a highly centralized, highly nationalistic British state. We are rebuilding. “He said.

“If fundamental unionism changes the basis of British government as intended, where is the political homeland for people outside the UK who are comfortable with complex and multiple identities and who prefer a strong level of state autonomy within a multinational country?”

