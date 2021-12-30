‘Harry Potter’ stars talk about their crush on set: Emma Watson, more





Magical memories! Emma Watson, Tom Felton and other Harry Potter cast have revealed their biggest secrets on set at the 20th anniversary reunion and even explained who they have a crush on.

For years, fans of the franchise have wondered if the Little Women actress, 31, and Felton, 34, have more than just friendship. Thinking back to when they were making the fourth film, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, the duo realized their feelings for each other as young stars.

Emma and I have always loved each other, really, the British actor gushed in a clip from the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts, which premieres on HBO Max on Saturday, January 1.

Watson, for her part, was able to identify the exact moment when she realized Felton was someone special.

I entered the room where we had private lessons. The assignment that was given was to draw what you thought God looked like and Tom had drawn a girl with a back cap on a skateboard, she said. And I don’t know how to put it, I just fell in love with him. I think the truth was that Tom was the one I could often be most vulnerable with.

The Beauty and the Beast star continued: I used to come in every day and look for her number on the call sheet. It was # 7. And if his number was on the call sheet, it was an even more exciting day.

Because they’re a few years apart, Watson felt like Felton saw her as a little sister and cherished the strong bond they formed throughout filming.

Nothing has ever, ever, ever, ever been romantic with us, she clarified, blushing as she denied any rumors of romance. We just love each other. That’s all I could say about it.

While the couple have both claimed that they’ve always been strictly platonic, that hasn’t stopped longtime Harry Potter fans from sending them off as a couple. Even costar Rupert Grint took over the connection of the duos.

There was always something, the 33-year-old actor teased to Entertainment Tonight in November 2019. There was a little spark. It was like any kind of playground romance. I didn’t have any sparks. I was sparkless.

Daniel Radcliffe, for his part, pondered whether it could tap into my goofy, nerdy teenage side as the show’s lead character, calling the peak hormone the Goblet of Fire for everyone involved.

This movie was just beginning, he said on the HBO special. He’s just, like, a slightly goofy teenager in a very mundane way, which I guess is sort of remarkable for a hero character in something.

Scroll down for the Harry Potter casts the biggest reveal about their crushes:

