Omicron causes record COVID cases in US and around the worldExBulletin





The United States on Wednesday counted more than 480,000 cases of COVID-19 in a single day. Cases have increased by almost 70% over the past week, but hospitalizations have only increased by about 12%.

SARAH MCCAMMON, HOST:

Omicron is behind a record number of COVID cases worldwide. Yesterday the United States counted more than 480,000 cases in a single day. That’s more than double the number of daily cases reported during the peak of the delta surge. So there is no doubt that the omicron surge will be significant, but some public health officials say it may not be so severe. And we’re getting more promising vaccine news. Michaeleen Doucleff, NPR Global Health Correspondent, joins us in explaining more. Hello.

MICHAELEEN DOUCLEFF, BYLINE: Hello.

MCCAMMON: With the cases skyrocketing in the United States, Michaeleen, how could you say, first of all, that this variant isn’t as bad as, say, the delta variant?

DOUCLEFF: Well, that’s because while the cases are increasing dramatically, the hospitalizations haven’t increased. As a result, cases have increased by about 75% over the past week. Hospitalizations only increased by about 12%. During the White House briefing yesterday, Dr Anthony Fauci mentioned data from other countries, including the UK, showing the risk of hospitalization appears to be lower with omicron.

(EXTRACT FROM THE ARCHIVED RECORD)

ANTHONY FAUCI: The risk of hospitalization alone with omicron was 40% of that with delta.

MCCAMMON: OK, that 40% difference looks great. Does that mean the omicron variant has changed in a way that makes it smoother?

DOUCLEFF: Yeah. So this is the growing narrative that the public seems to be picking up from the media and public health officials, and that is what Fauci also said at that press conference.

(EXTRACT FROM THE ARCHIVED RECORD)

FAUCI: All indications indicate a lower severity of omicron compared to delta.

DOUCLEFF: But then, right after that statement, he said something else – something that I think was kind of glossed over but super key. This less seriousness that we are seeing may not be due to the fact that the omicron itself is much less serious, but rather because it infects a large number of people who have been vaccinated. And the vaccine – even in just two injections – is 70% preventing people from getting sick enough to be hospitalized. And in fact, new preliminary data currently shows that two injections of the J&J vaccine also protect against hospitalization from omicron as well as two injections of the mRNA vaccine, which is great news for people here who have had two injections and probably great news for vaccination efforts around the world.

MCCAMMON: OK, this is brand new data. Where is that from ?

DOUCLEFF: Yeah, that’s a big study from South Africa with tens of thousands of healthcare workers. It was conducted by J&J and the South African Medical Research Council. And researchers gave health workers two shots of the vaccine, about six to nine months apart. And what they found was that after that second injection, the vaccine was protecting against hospitalization from omicron somewhere between 54-95%, so it’s pretty similar to what was observed. with two injections of the mRNA vaccine. Now I have to mention that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention prefers to use mRNA vaccines instead of J&J for this second shot. But, you know, here’s the big caveat here. Two injections of any of these vaccines do not protect people from infection with omicron, so a large number of people who are vaccinated become infected.

MCCAMMON: Yeah, and I want you to explain more to me about that, if you don’t mind, Michaeleen. Why are a large number of vaccinated people infected with this variant?

DOUCLEFF: Yeah. So that’s the huge difference between omicron and delta. With delta, breakthrough infections were not very common. But with omicron, they are very common. This is because omicron has a bunch of mutations that help it bypass the vaccine’s protection against infection. Recent studies in the UK have shown that with omicron there are five times more breakthrough infections than with delta. And right now, omicron is spreading rapidly in major cities and in the Northeast. And these are places where vaccination levels are very high, so a lot of these infections that we are seeing right now are breakthrough infections in people who are vaccinated. And breakthrough infections, even with omicron, are probably not serious.

MCCAMMON: OK, so tell me if I understand correctly. Right now, data showing low hospitalization rates makes it look like we are seeing a milder version of the virus. But you’re saying that in fact it’s probably going to do more with our growing immunity, from vaccines, which protects many people from more serious illnesses. Is it correct?

DOUCLEFF: Yeah, that’s absolutely true. I was talking to Dr Roby Bhattacharyya about this. He is an infectious disease physician at Massachusetts General Hospital. He says the data suggests that in unvaccinated people, omicron may be just as serious as the variants circulating in the United States last year. He says the difference is that the omicron spreads much faster than these previous variants.

ROBY BHATTACHARYYA: He’s always going to find people who don’t have immunity. And actually, I think it’s going to find them faster, just because it spreads faster and can spread through those vaccinated networks that were slowing things down. They don’t slow it down that much.

DOUCLEFF: And so the United States could actually end up with a lot more hospitalizations than early data currently suggests.

MCCAMMON: It’s Michaeleen Doucleff from NPR. Thank you for your report.

DOUCLEFF: Thanks.

