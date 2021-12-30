Covid Omicron News Live: The NHS warns it will prepare for the worst as UK cases record new highs and hospital admissions rise.





NHS presidents are warning health leaders to prepare for the worst, but hope for the best, as the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the 10-day period before hospitalizations peak is expected to continue to rise.

The latest data shows that 11,452 people have been infected with coronavirus in hospitals in the UK this morning, a 61% increase from last week and the highest number since February 26 Fears of New Year’s celebrations continue to rise on Friday, exacerbated by a lack of rapid testing has been .

Earlier, Health Minister Sajid Javid in a letter to Congress acknowledged that side supplies would continue to be limited for two weeks to handle the huge demand. He also announced that the government will increase pre-omicron orders for 100 million rapid tests to 300 million per month in January and February.

His warning came hours before the UK Health and Security Agency announced today that 189,213 people had reported another record daily Covid case, surpassing 183,037 on Wednesday.

Key Points View latest update 1640904162: UK international flights drop 71% from pre-COVID levels

Sam Hancock30 December 2021 22:42

1640902261 Prepare for the worst, NHS bosses warn amid rising hospitalizations

NHS presidents instruct health leaders to prepare for the worst, warning that the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals in the 10 days before hospitalizations peak is expected to continue to rise.

The latest data from Dec. 28 showed 2,082 hospital admissions, the highest since February, and another record increase in infections on Thursday, NHS Directors and clinicians said. I am concerned that it may.

Meanwhile, there are added fears about the lack of lateral flow testing at Friday night’s British New Year celebrations, and the number of cases could skyrocket further.

Health correspondent Rebecca Thomas and science correspondent Samuel Lovett report:

Sam Hancock30 December 2021 22:11

1640901568 Ministers require NHS staff to line up for Covid tests.

Governments are facing demands to give NHS staff a priority for lateral flow testing amid continuing shortages.

The president of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) and the British Medical Association (BMA) have said that medical staff should be the first to approach when it comes to rapid coronavirus testing to alleviate staffing problems.

The BMA said more than 18,000 employees in the UK have been absent from acute hospitals due to COVID-19 or due to self-isolation, adding that the figure is expected to be even higher when the most recent data is released later this week.

Dr Chaand Nagpaul, Chairman of the BMA Committee, said: “Not being able to get tested means that employees are not legally able to work, which can be fatal to getting adequate treatment when there is severe manpower shortage and winter pressures. .” throughout the NHS.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting Shadow sent a letter to Zavid urging NHS staff to line up.

This comes after the Welsh government has decided to provide Britain with 4 million lateral flow tests as ministers rush to stockpile. The full story about it is here.

Sam Hancock30 December 2021 21:59

1640899534 Comments: The question of where Covid came from doesn’t go away

An international conference was held this month at the Virology Research Center in Wuhan to provide advice on the importance of biosafety measures, including how to avoid laboratory leaks during research and experiments on animals.

Advertised on the website of the Chinese government-owned research institute, the event did not receive much international publicity. However, according to the Institute, most of more than 200 have been successful, with students enrolled from multiple countries.

Of course, there is a strong irony factor in laboratories charged with the origins of Covid-19, suspected of manipulating the bat coronavirus, providing guidance on safety as another deadly strain of the epidemic spreads around the world. But again, for that very reason, it may be an ideal place to do so.

Read more about our defense and security editor Kim Senguptas.

Sam Hancock30 December 2021 21:25

World Health Organization (WHO) faces ‘tsunami’ of COVID-19 infection

Sam Hancock30 December 2021 21:00

1640897761UK hits 189,213 daily Covid cases record again

According to the latest data, the UK reported 189,213 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

It’s after Wednesday’s similarly record 183,037 positive tests.

On Thursday, 332 people died from COVID-19, up from 57 the day before.

The news comes amid concerns about the New Year’s Eve event in the UK due to a lack of testing for COVID-19.

Sam Hancock30 December 2021 20:56

Image 1640896834: Corona Across England

Construction workers are building a makeshift field hospital on the site of St George’s Hospital in Tuting, south London.

(AFP via Getty Images)

People shopping in the rain in Preston are wearing face masks.

(Getty)

A nurse wears PPE in the coronavirus ward at King’s College Hospital in southeast London.

(PA wire)

A man passes an NHS sign near the Covid Vaccine Center in Preston on Thursday.

(Getty)

Sam Hancock30 December 2021 20:40

The 1640895277MP blames the evil anti-white papers that raided our test centers.

Anti-box protesters raiding a Covid-19 test center were denounced by ministers, and health minister Sajid Javid branded their behavior as mean.

Javid and Home Secretary Priti Patel both lashed out at the rioters who marched into the Milton Keynes NHS facility. One of them stole test equipment before putting it in the trash, reports Simon Murphy and our interior editor Lizzie Dearden.

Javid said he was appalled by the despicable behavior of dozens of protesters filmed entering the scene on Wednesday.

Sam Hancock30 December 2021 20:14

1640893825 Germany lifts strict travel rules for UK arrivals.

Germany will withdraw quarantine requirements for British nationals from 4 January, the German embassy in London said.

Previously, even those who had been vaccinated had to test negative to enter the country and self-quarantine for 14 days.

British Transport Minister Grant Shapps said this was a welcome development for his German colleagues.

Sam Hancock30 December 2021 19:50

1640891830 No daily Covid stats after unexplained delay.

Thursday’s Covid-19 statistics have yet to be released after the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) announced that the release had been delayed three hours ago.

Experts warn that today’s numbers will be the worst since the epidemic began, as a backlog of Christmas infections is due to be included.

More than 183,000 cases were set a new record in the UK yesterday.

According to the government portal, the latest data is expected to come out at 8:00 PM GMT.

Sam Hancock30 December 2021 19:17

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/health/covid-cases-omicron-symptoms-latest-b1984192.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

