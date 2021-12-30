US CDC Says People Should “Avoid Cruise Travel, Regardless of Immunization Status”





The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday advised people against taking cruises regardless of their vaccination status after a recent increase in positive Covid cases on board ships as the highly contagious omicron variant sweeps away the world.

The CDC has increased its travel warning for cruises to the highest level as the agency investigates or observes dozens of ships that have had Covid outbreaks.

Cruise ships operating in U.S. waters reported around 5,000 cases of Covid to the CDC between December 15 and 29, a major spike from the first two weeks of the month when 162 cases were reported.

“It is particularly important that travelers who are at increased risk of serious illness from COVID-19 avoid traveling on cruise ships, including river cruises, worldwide, regardless of their vaccination status,” he said. declared the agency.

The CDC guidelines are yet another blow to an industry that has been devastated in the first year of the pandemic. Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line and Carnival fell on the news.

The CDC has warned that Covid is easily transmitted between nearby people on ships, and the chance of catching the virus while cruising is very high even for people who are vaccinated and have been given a booster dose.

The CDC has advised people who decide to go on a cruise to get vaccinated before their trip and receive a booster dose if they are eligible. Face masks must also be worn in shared spaces, and passengers who are not fully vaccinated must self-quarantine for five days after travel, according to the agency.

The CDC also said people going on cruises should get tested one to three days before departure and three to five days after their trip, regardless of their vaccination status or symptoms. However, many Americans purchasing home tests have found empty shelves at many drugstores due to a nationwide shortage, and queues at clinics sometimes last for hours.

Brian Salerno of the Cruise Lines International Association said the trade group was frustrated with the CDC’s decision.

“We are obviously disappointed with the CDC’s decision to increase the level of travel for cruises today, especially given the overwhelming level of efficiency of cruise protocols which translates into a significantly lower level of cruise cases. versus land, ”said Salerno, senior vice president. for maritime policy.

Anne Madison, spokesperson for the industry group, said the Covid cases identified on cruise ships represented a slim majority of the total population on board.

“The majority of these cases are asymptomatic or mild in nature, placing little or no burden on medical resources on board or ashore,” Madison said.

Covid cases in the United States have reached a pandemic peak. The United States on Wednesday reported a seven-day average of more than 300,000 new cases of Covid, an 82% increase from last week, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. CDC director Dr Rochelle Walensky said on Wednesday that omicron was behind the rapid rise in Covid cases.

White House chief medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci said on Wednesday that data from South Africa and the UK, countries that were affected by omicron earlier, indicates the variant is less serious than delta. However, Fauci urged not to be complacent, warning that omicron could still cause an increase in hospitalizations that would burden health systems just by transmitting much faster.

About 82,000 Americans are hospitalized with Covid as of Thursday, according to a seven-day average of Department of Health and Human Services data, up 17% from last week.

Correction: Norwegian Cruise Line and Carnival shares are down more than 2% as a result of the news. Royal Caribbean fell 1.93%. A previous version distorted the Royal Caribbean stock movement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/12/30/us-cdc-says-people-should-avoid-cruise-travel-regardless-of-vaccination-status.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos