



LONDON — On Thursday, the coroner ruled that a man who died in a taxi blast outside a Liverpool hospital was killed by a bomb set to kill others.

According to the investigation, 32-year-old Emad R. Swellmin was killed on 14 November when a passenger taxi exploded in front of Liverpool Women’s Hospital in northwest England.

Andre Rebello, chief coroner of the Liverpool and Wirral Coroner’s Court, said Iraqi-born Swealmeen had “made the improvised explosive device” with “murder intent”.

The driver managed to escape the vehicle and survived the explosion, which was declared a terrorist incident by the police.

It was the second attack in the UK, a month after a member of the Parliament who was meeting with a member of Parliament was stabbed to death in October. As a result, the government raised the terror threat level to ‘serious’.

Swealmeen bought 2,000 ball bearings to pack the unit and rented an apartment to use as a “bomb factory,” the investigation said.

The coroner concluded, “Evidence suggests that this device may have been manufactured with murderous intent, but fortunately there was only one victim.”

ITV News obtained pictures of Emad Al Swealmeen, a man police said killed in a car explosion outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Sunday.

Counter-terrorism police have previously said that Swealmeen had planned the attack for at least seven months, using “many aliases” to purchase bomb material.

The coroner said it was unclear whether Swealmeen intentionally detonated the device outside the hospital minutes before the celebration of Remembrance Sunday.

The explosion blew off the windshield of the car and damaged a hospital window.

Swealmeen was previously convicted and applied for false asylum in the UK as a Syrian refugee after arriving legally with a Jordanian passport.

His asylum application was denied, and counter-terrorism police have proposed an investigation into whether Swealmeen may have recently converted to Christianity to keep his case going.

