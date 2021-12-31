US Flight Cancellations Stack Up Ahead of Busy New Years Weekend | Aviation News





Thousands of flights have been canceled this week due to winter storms and staff shortages linked to COVID-19.

By Tony Robinson and Thomas BlackBloomberg

Posted on Dec. 202130 Dec. 2021

Airline cancellations are already piling up in the United States, with 1,125 flights cleaned up due to staff hampered by coronavirus cases. Meanwhile, winter storms threatened to further disrupt travel over New Years weekend.

JetBlue Airways Corp. cut 175 flights, representing 17% of its schedule, as of 4:20 p.m. Thursday in New York City, according to FlightAware.com. Allegiant canceled 96 flights, or 19% of its service. United Airlines Holdings Inc. cleaned up 199 flights, representing 9% of its program.

The disruption comes after thousands of flights were canceled over the Christmas holiday weekend and early this week as winter storms combined with staff shortages caused by the spread of coronavirus cases from the omicron variant.

Like many businesses and organizations, we’ve seen an increase in the number of sickness calls from omicron, JetBlue said via email. To give customers time to do other projects, the New York-based carrier slashed its schedule until January 13.

While federal guidelines reducing the isolation period for many people who test positive to five days instead of 10 should help staff, we expect the number of Covid cases in the northeast where the United States is based. Most of our crew – continues to increase over the next week or two, JetBlue said.

United and Allegiant Travel Co. also spoke of staff shortages related to omicron.

The Transportation Security Administration said it examined 2.02 million people in the United States on Wednesday.

Denver, Atlanta and Los Angeles were among the hardest hit by cancellations and delays Thursday afternoon, according to FlightAware, amid high winds and precipitation.

No relief is expected in the short term.

Heavy snowfall is expected across much of the West on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service, while snow and an icy mix are expected to paint a swathe of dangerous travel conditions on the Channel’s New Year’s Day ahead. from the Rockies to the Midwest and the Great Lakes. More than 650 flights have already been canceled for Friday and around 400 are already canceled for Saturday.

Airlines are unlikely to see much impact on profits, said Helane Becker, analyst at Cowen Inc. Most canceled flights will be booked and carriers will be able to use larger planes to consolidate service, he said. she declared.

Airlines are doing their best to accommodate passengers, Becker said via email. But since this affects earnings, we don’t think it will be significant for the fourth quarter results.

