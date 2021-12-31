UK records 189,213 new coronavirus infections due to surge in Omicron strains





According to official data, the UK recorded 189,213 daily Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

The latest figure, breaking yesterday’s daily record of 183,037 by more than 6,000, includes a retrospective figure for Wales over two days.

332 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported, a significant increase from the 57 deaths reported yesterday.

The death toll included a death balance from December 24 to December 29 that was not properly recorded during the festival.

Also, 2,082 new hospital admissions in the UK were up 90% from the previous week and the highest since 3 February.

During the second wave of coronavirus, hospitalizations peaked at 4,134 on January 12.

London reported 456 hospitalizations on 28 December, an increase of 49% per week and the highest since 28 January.

Admissions during the second wave peaked in London on 6 January with 977 students.

Read more in the news

The number of Covid-19 hospitalizations includes those admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours known to be infected with COVID-19 and those diagnosed in hospital with COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours.

Daily coronavirus cases hit a record high in Scotland with 16,857 daily cases, of which around 80% are believed to be omicron variants.

According to figures released by the Scottish government on Thursday, 71,612 new test results for Covid-19 have been reported, with 27.1% being positive.

Secretary Nicola Sturgeon added that the records reflect that the omicron variant of the virus is very highly contagious and that mixing with other people is likely to cause infection right now.

The new daily number of cases broke the previous high of 15,849 reported on Wednesday.

According to the latest data, nine deaths have been recorded north of the border in the last 24 hours.

This brings Scotland’s daily death toll to 9,845 among those who tested positive for the virus for the first time in the past 28 days.

Ireland has also reported an additional 20,554 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 619 COVID-19 positive cases admitted to hospitals as of yesterday, 88 of whom are in intensive care.

Wales’ first minister, Mark Drakeford, reached out to the UK government today by lending 4 million lateral flow tests to tackle the problem of equipment shortages.

He said: Wales has a significant inventory of lateral flow tests sufficient to meet our needs in the coming weeks.

The record number comes after Health Minister Sajid Javid said yesterday that the government will not announce any future coronavirus restrictions in the UK before Christmas.

Javid said: We have no further announcements planned this week. Despite all of us paying attention, we need to be careful and enjoy Christmas with people as well as family and friends.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://inews.co.uk/news/uk-reports-record-189213-new-covid-infections-amid-surge-in-omicron-1375891 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos