UK’s biggest house price winners and losers revealed in 2021 | UK News





Taunton has been named a home price hotspot for 2021, and its average value this year is up 21.8%, more than triple the UK average of 6.2%.

According to Halifax, the price for the town of Somerset County is up £56,546 to £315,759.

Newark in the East Midlands had the second largest growth at £280,934 in value, up 20% year-over-year.

Image: Newark, Nottinghamshire, saw a 20% increase in house prices.

In third place was Greater Manchester’s Rochdale, which jumped from £32,123 (18.5%) to £206,098.

Many of the places in the top 20 reflect people’s tendency to seek more space and better value homes outside the city during the pandemic.

Image: The price of Maidstone, Kent, has risen nearly 15% in one year.

Number one on the real estate “cold spot” list is London’s Westminster, where the average house price is down 6.9% at £738,088.

Hammersmith and other London boroughs including Fulham, Islington, Croydon and Bexley also suffered falls.

Five of the biggest losses were in Scotland, with Airdrie dropping the second largest loss at 3.8% (£6,023) to £150,874.

Halifax Managing Director Russell Galley said this year’s biggest winner, Taunton, has seen a surge in value thanks to “a high quality of life and excellent transport links to major cities and towns across the Southwest.”

Image: Seen the largest waterfall in the borough of London like Islington.

“Many of the areas that saw the biggest rise in house prices over the past year, such as Taunton, enjoy a better combination of affordability and space compared to neighboring cities,” he added.

A separate study by the Nationwide Building Society found that the average home in the UK increased by almost £24,000 in 2021, the largest increase in cash terms.

Typical prices reached £254,822 in December, an increase of £23,902.

Nationwide’s chief economist, Robert Gardner, said home prices were up 10.4% in the year and 16% above pre-pandemic levels at the beginning of 2020.

Image: Wales’ beautiful countryside has helped record the largest rise in house prices in the UK country or region.

Wales has had the largest increase among any UK country or region. Nationwide posted an increase of 15.8% year over year.

Halifax also ranked Wales as the biggest winner nationally, rising 14% on average to £231,134.

Top 20 house price hotspots

1. Taunton, South West, £315,759, £56,546, 21.8%

2. Newark, East Midlands, £280,934, £46,732, 20.0%

3. Rochdale, North West, £206,098, £32,123, 18.5%

4. Chippenham, South West, £381,181, £58,322, 18.1%

5. Braintree, South East, £356,216, £54,236, 18.0%

6. Widnes, North West, £222,876, £33,628, 17.8%

7. Motherwell, Scotland, £177,118, £26,103, 17.3%

8. Bolton, North West, £212,671, £30,818, 16.9%

9. Hereford, West Midlands, £306,872, £44,336, 16.9%

10. Walsall, West Midlands, £230,972, £31,614, 15.9%

11. Bradford, Yorkshire and the Humber, £170,684, £23,323, 15.8%

12. Swansea, Wales, £211,590, £28,360, 15.5%

13. Kettering, East Midlands, £285,103, £36,783, 14.8%

14. Maidstone, South East, £370,964, £47,756, 14.8%

15. Newton Abbott, South West, £326,623, £42,014, 14.8%

16. Spalding, East Midlands, £264,668, £33,703, 14.6%

17. Wirral, Northwest, £276,042, £34,936, 14.5%

18. Scunthorpe, Yorkshire and the Humber, £176,186, £21,986, 14.3%

19. Doncaster, Yorkshire and the Humber, £201,824, £25,096, 14.2%

20. Hamilton, Scotland, £159,176, £19,225, 13.7%

Top 20 home price cold spots

1. Westminster, London, £738,088, minus £54,809, minus 6.9%

2. Scotland Airdrie, £150,874, minus £6,023, minus 3.8%

3. Hammersmith and Fulham, London, £716,541, – £24,525, – 3.3%

4. Cotebridge (Scotland), £145,880, – £3,435, – 2.3%

5. Islington, London, £716,554, -11,368, -1.6%

6. Scottish Kircaldi £157,663, £1,774, 1.1%

7. Oxford, South East, £482,893, £5,808, 1.2%

8. Croydon, London, £436,441, £6,502, 1.5%

9. Inverness, Scotland £198,672, £3,137, 1.6%

10. Cambridge, East Anglia, £473,790, £8,600, 1.8%

11. Dartford, South East, £353,714, £6,616, 1.9%

12. Gravesend, South East, £356,196, £8,830, 2.5%

13. Northeast Stockton on Tees, £190,736, £4,739, 2.5%

14. Waltham Cross, South East, £414,071, £10,863, 2.7%

15. Glenrothes, Scotland, £151,945, £4,695, 3.2%

16. Bexley, London, £416,390, £14,444, 3.6%

17. Waltham Forest, London, £530,176, £20,733, 4.1%

18. Havering, London, £428,012, £16,927, 4.1%

19. Sutton, London, £481,265, £19,529, 4.2%

20. Rochester, South East, £325,974, £13,499, 4.3%

