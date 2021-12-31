China says US has lost global credibility, urges Russia to align





Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday accused the United States of casting “serious doubt” on its own global credibility, and said closer cooperation between Beijing and Moscow would create a steadfast front against “hegemonism. ” foreigner.

In an interview with state-run Xinhua News Agency and CCTV, the foreign minister said the United States’ behavior on issues such as Taiwan’s independence undermined bilateral relations and damaged Washington’s reputation.

“The United States continues to stir up trouble over issues concerning China’s sovereignty, security and development interests, causing damage and damage to bilateral relations,” Wang said, according to a transcript posted on the site. Internet of Chinese Embassy in Washington, DC

“This is a typical case of saying one thing and doing another. It seriously jeopardizes the credibility of the United States,” Wang added.

“The United States often claims to be a trust-based society,” said the Foreign Secretary. “If the US side hopes to maintain a level of credibility for itself in the world, it should match its commitments with real and concrete actions to gain the confidence of the Chinese people and the international community.”

“As long as the United States lifts its obsession with ideological confrontation, the two systems and paths adopted by China and the United States could operate in parallel and coexist peacefully on this planet,” Wang said.

The foreign minister also suggested that Beijing had made clear the costs of continued, if not escalated, conflict.

“Since China is determined to stand up for its rights and reject hegemonism, the American side has realized that China will not make any concessions under the threat of maximum pressure, and that such practices will end up harming American interests, ”he said.

This “American hegemonism,” said Wang, is also a threat to Russia. The Chinese diplomat called on Moscow to deepen cooperation and reduce the overbreadth of the United States.

“China and Russia are two major countries with global influence,” Wang said. “Their strategic coordination and practical cooperation are of global importance and play an irreplaceable role. “

Sino-Russian ties, historically marked by mistrust and even conflict, have grown stronger in recent years. Chinese and Russian ships, planes and troops conducted joint military exercises and signed an agreement in November to deepen military ties.

Russia remains China’s largest arms supplier, as well as its second-most profitable oil export customer. Russian natural gas flows the other way, while Chinese money has become increasingly important in Russian energy and infrastructure projects. The two share a 2,672-mile border and therefore internal security interests.

Aligned with major issues

Beijing and Moscow are also currently aligned on major international issues like Iran, Syria, Venezuela and North Korea, and the leaders of both have an interest in seeing autocracy prevail over Western liberal democracy. The two recently coordinated their attacks on President Joe Biden’s Democracy Summit.

Yet closer cooperation does not mean an impending anti-Western alliance. The two nations are deeply attached to strategic autonomy, and have competing flagship projects.

Russia’s grand plans for its Eurasian Economic Union, for example, collide with Beijing’s gigantic transcontinental Belt and Road initiative. Putin tried to gain more Russian influence over the BIS and possibly even integrate it into the EEU. But Moscow and Beijing both know that only the latter has the wealth to make the dream come true.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov did not show up to a BIS summit in June 2020 with an ambassador in his place, an incident that some observers have interpreted as a sharp signal of Russian discontent.

Some Russian-Chinese bilateral security grievances also echo those in the Western world. In Russia, for example, the security services have resisted Chinese technology and faced Chinese espionage.

Wang on Thursday called for even deeper cooperation between the two nations.

“We are convinced that as long as China and Russia, as two great countries, stick together and deepen coordination hand in hand, the international order will not fall into disarray, justice in the world will not fall apart. ‘will not collapse and hegemonism will not collapse. win, “he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping via video link at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia on December 15, 2021. MIKHAIL METZEL / SPUTNIK / AFP via Getty Images

