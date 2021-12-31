United States breaks record for one-day virus cases for second day in a row





With more than 580,000 cases, the United States broke its own record for new daily cases of coronavirus by beating a milestone already crossed the day before.

The Thursday tally, according to the New York Times database, overturned 488,000 new cases on Wednesday, nearly double the highest number last winter. Back-to-back record days are a growing sign of the rapid spread of viruses, and come as the world enters its third year of a pandemic.

Hospitalizations and deaths, however, have not followed the same dramatic increase, further indication that the Omicron variant appears to be milder than Delta and causes fewer cases of serious illness. Over the past two weeks, deaths have declined 5%, to a daily average of 1,221, while hospitalizations have increased only 15% to an average of 78,781 per day.

Across the country, airlines have canceled thousands of flights, leaving potential travelers stranded, while others lined up for hours to get their hands on a coronavirus test.

The high numbers are even more striking as experts associate the holiday season with major disruptions in testing and reporting data. The increase in home testing could also mean that some cases are not part of the official tally.

Last year, the so-called holiday curve showed a significant drop in cases after Thanksgiving and Christmas, which underestimated the spike in cases that actually occurred. It is likely that this season many more people will have the virus than explained; how many may not be clear for a few weeks.

The global wave is propelled by the new variant, Omicron. And although it is more contagious, research shows that cases with the variant are more mild. Vaccinations have already been shown to reduce the severity of the virus.

The majority of Americans, 62 percent, are fully vaccinated, according to the New York Times database. Almost three quarters of people have received at least one dose. And 68.8 million fully vaccinated people have also received a third dose, or booster shot, since August 13, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

