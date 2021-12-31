US “concerned” over Iranian rocket launch





The United States is concerned about Iran’s development of space launchers, saying there is a serious risk that Tehran will expand its ballistic missile program and that one of them could one day be used to carry a warhead nuclear, a State Department spokesperson told The Hill.

The Iranian government said Thursday it had successfully launched a rocket carrying three satellite search devices into space.

It was not immediately clear whether the research devices were successfully launched into orbit, but the move follows increasingly provocative actions by Iran even as it engages in indirect talks with the United States on a mutual return to the 2015 nuclear deal, called the Joint Comprehensive Plan. action (JCPOA).

The State Department spokesman said the Iranian space program, which Tehran describes as for civilian purposes, violates a United Nations Security Council resolution that calls on Iran not to undertake activities related to the Ballistic missiles designed to be capable of carrying nuclear weapons, including launches using such ballistic missile technology.

The United States continues to use all of its non-proliferation tools to prevent further advancement of Iranian missile programs and urges other countries to take action to combat Iran’s missile development activities , said the spokesperson.

Iranian semi-official Fars news agency quoted Iranian Defense Ministry spokesman Ahmad Hosseini on Thursday as hailing the successful launch of the rockets into space as an achievement of the Islamic Republic’s civilian space program.

We will speed up work to become one of six countries that can launch satellites into GEO (geostationary) orbit, Hosseini said. The Fars News Agency is owned by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which was designated as a foreign terrorist organization by the United States in 2019.

The Associated Press reported that Hosseini and other officials had yet to comment on the status of objects launched into space hours after launch, suggesting the rocket had not reached the speeds necessary to place its charge. useful in the right orbit.

The Trump administration viewed Iran’s efforts to launch satellites into space as provocative military actions. In 2020 then Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Mike Pompeo What my 2021 inbox reveals about the 2024 GOP run The 10 Republicans most likely to run for President China replaces the Communist Party leader of Xinjang who oversaw the persecution of Uyghur satellite in space, claiming that the effort advanced Tehran’s ballistic missile program.

A rocket explosion on a launch pad in 2019 notably caught the attention of then-President TrumpDonald TrumpKeith Olbermann criticized for a tweet targeting the Romney family. And other major national security issues for 2022 MORE, who tweeted a picture of the destruction with best wishes and good luck in determining the cause of the failure.

And in 2017, the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Germany filed a joint complaint with the United Nations regarding the launch by Iran of a rocket carrying satellites, the American ambassador of the l UN-era Niki Haley calling the launch a violation of the nuclear deal. .

The Trump administration withdrew from the JCPOA in 2018, and the Biden administration is entering an eighth round of indirect talks with Iran in Vienna on efforts to bring the two sides back to the deal, which the President BidenJoe BidenFDA clears second rapid home-based COVID -19 test Pentagon awards $ 6.7 million contract for nationwide production of essential material for rapid COVID-19 tests Gunman with ‘list of results’ including Biden, Fauci arrested in Iowa en route to the White House nuclear weapon.

Iran, which claims its nuclear activities are for peaceful purposes, began violating the terms of the deal in 2019 and has since gone well beyond the constraints of the deal, sparking frustration among US negotiators who criticize Tehran as not engaging in the talks in good faith. .

State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters on Wednesday that while the United States and Iran have made modest progress in the latest round of talks, it is too early to tell how important this progress is.

At a minimum, any progress we believe falls short of Iran’s acceleration [its] nuclear stages, and is far too slow, he said. As we said before, this cannot continue or it will soon be too late to return to mutual compliance with the JCPOA.

