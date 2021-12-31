5 interesting UK stocks to watch for in 2022!





Image Source: Getty Images

Share this page:

As the year draws to a close, it’s an exciting time to start thinking about the future. It’s a good idea to start working with finances. One way to do so is to plan an investment strategy for stocks and stocks.

Hargreaves Lansdown’s expert analysts have compiled a list of the top 5 UK stocks to watch for next year. Read on to find out who they are crazy about, along with some investment tips to ponder while waiting for 2022 to kick off.

What to watch for UK stocks in 2022?

Here’s a breakdown of five stocks and stocks analyst Hargreaves Lansdown believes could have a fantastic 2022.

1. Anglo-American (AAL)

Although it is a major mining company operating worldwide, it is based in the UK and is listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Most of the company’s revenue comes from its diverse collection of materials, from iron ore to diamonds. The main reason Anglo American made this list is that it can generate huge returns if fixed costs are met.

Rising inflation has been a big topic this year and is likely to have an impact in 2022. This can help boost the performance of these commodity stocks.

2. Lloyd’s Banking Group (LLOY)

Lloyds stock has been a popular choice for many analysts predicting 2022.

Even if you don’t use banking services yourself, you probably know some banking. One of the reasons many predict a company’s great future is higher interest rates.

The same goes for mortgages and loans, as well as savings accounts that are affected by interest rates. Lloyds is one of the UK’s largest lenders, and interest rate hikes will boost the bank’s profits.

However, it’s important to keep in mind that a bad economy runs the risk of eroding growth prospects if lending shrinks and interest rates stagnate.

3. Polar Capital Holdings (POLR)

Shares in this fund management group can be found on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM).

Although not one of the largest wealth management companies in the UK, Polar Capital has recently done well with its thematic investment approach to technology and healthcare.

The sector has performed well over the past few years, but investor sentiment may be heading in the other direction. And that could lead to a frosty situation for this stock.

4. Smith and Nephew (SN)

The medical device maker is definitely a company to watch in 2022.

The company hasn’t had a strong 2021, but most of its business is based in the healthcare sector, which has been neglected in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the return to normal and the smoothing of supply chain problems could prepare the stock for a big rebound next year.

5. Tate and Lyle (TATE)

You’re probably familiar with this stock because of the delicious golden syrup you love to drown pancakes in! The company actually no longer owns the syrup, sugar and molasses brands. Now produces sweeteners and thickeners.

The company has a record of slow growth, but the stock could see a rebound. It will depend on whether they can follow the plan to retire some of the poorest parts of the business in early 2022.

How can investors find interesting stocks in 2022?

Here are a few things to consider as you start researching stocks to add to your portfolio in the next year.

Before diving into stocks, let’s take a quick look at strategies and make sure they fit your investment strategy. Consider whether growth or income growth or income sharing is more appropriate for your situation. Diversification makes sure you don’t own too many similar stocks to diversify your portfolio. Asset Allocation There may be times when you need to think about using other assets, such as commodities or bonds, instead of stocks. What else should investors know about buying stocks in 2022?

If your New Year’s resolution is to invest more, this is an exciting step! If you need a complete review of how this entire investment business works, check out our complete guide to stock trading.

Unfortunately, we have no control over the performance of the market. However, there are a few things you can decide for yourself. The first is to make sure you are using a top rated stock trading account, and the second is to make sure you benefit from tax-free accounts like Hargreaves Lansdown Stocks and Shares ISA.

Remember, the world of investing is unpredictable. You may get less than you invested. So, keep a long-term mindset and don’t invest more in the market than you can afford.

5 out of 5 stars for The Motley Fool UK

Trade UK stocks for $2.95 and US stocks for $3.95 with no platform fees!

The FinecoBank* multi-currency trading account offers UK investors very competitive stock trading rates in 26 global markets. You can use the promo code TRD500-ML to open an account and start trading commission-free for the first 3 months. The maximum total commission amount is 500. (Terms of use apply.)

*Affiliate Partners. IMPORTANT INFORMATION AND RISK DISCLAIMER: The value of stocks and the income produced may rise or fall and you may get a return less than the amount invested. Exchange rate fluctuations may reduce the pound value of overseas holdings.

Was this article helpful?

Yes No

About the author

George Sweeney (DipFA)

George is a freelance writer focused on education in personal finance, taxes and investing. He is a qualified financial advisor and has previously worked in the property and insurance sector in several countries.Read More

Share this page:

Some of the offers on the Motley Fool UK site are from our partners on how we make money and keep this site running. But does that affect our rating? no. Our promise is to you. If a product is not good, it will be reflected in the rating or not listed at all. We also aim to provide you with the best products available, but we do not review every product on the market. Learn more here. The above statements are made solely by The Motley Fools and are not provided or endorsed by any bank advertiser. John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of the Motley Fools Board of Directors. Motley Fool UK recommended Barclays, Hargreaves Lansdown, HSBC Holdings, Lloyds Banking Group, Mastercard and Tesco.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fool.co.uk/personal-finance/share-dealing/learn/5-exciting-uk-shares-to-keep-an-eye-on-in-2022/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos