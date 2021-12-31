Soaring Covid-19 cases make Britain ‘footprint for war on virus’





The UK’s National Health Service said hospitals will build field wards to combat the surge in coronavirus cases that have sharply increased hospitalizations across the country, a senior medical official said Thursday, warning that the country is currently at war.

Health professionals were preparing for more problems that would burden the system with the absence of tens of thousands of health care workers who are ill or isolated in the coming weeks. Officials also warned that absences could have far-reaching effects on public services such as transportation.

Coronavirus cases in the UK reached a new high this week led by a highly contagious omicron strain, with 189,213 new cases reported across the UK on Wednesday. More than 11,000 people infected with the coronavirus in the UK on Thursday were hospitalized, the highest number since March, but it’s still unclear how many were hospitalized for illness caused by the virus, or how many tested positive even though they were there for other reasons. do.

Inconsistent data reporting has made it difficult to determine the full picture of increases in hospitalizations and deaths over the Christmas period, and public health experts say it will be several days before the full impact of socializing during the holidays is reflected.

Professor Allison Leary, head of the Department of Medical and Workforce Modeling at London’s South Bank University, told BBC Radio Monday that absenteeism in London hospitals is already increasing by 30%. And in the worst-case scenario, UK health services could lay off up to 40% of their staff as a result of the coronavirus, she said.

It’s not just health care services that are affected by absences. Some train services have been disrupted in Southern England due to a shortage of workers.

Because the Omicron strain burned so early and dramatically in the UK, its impact on health care and other services has positioned the UK and its capital, London, as a harbinger of challenges for regions like the United States. Wednesday’s daily count is 488,000.

On Thursday, the National Health Service outlined plans for a new field hospital in the UK in response to the wave of Omicron cases.

The UK’s National Institutes of Health Medical Director Stephen Powis said the health system is at war with the introduction of new measures given the high number of infections and rising hospitalizations.

Called the Nightingale Hub, the temporary facilities, each capable of accommodating about 100 patients, will be installed in eight hospitals across the country, health officials said.

“We don’t know exactly how many of those infected with the virus will need hospital treatment,” Powes said in a statement. But given the number of infections we can’t wait to check before taking action, so work to make sure these facilities are in place starts today.

The NHS also said it was working to identify gyms and schools that could be converted into makeshift medical centers.

Preparations are reminiscent of the initial stages of an epidemic. It was closed in March last year due to reduced demand for beds, but in March of last year, seven temporary hospitals were established at convention centers and other facilities across the country.

The new center will be placed on the existing hospital grounds to facilitate the movement of staff and equipment and to obtain more specialized care if needed.

Medical services said work would begin as early as this week, but Dr Powis said:

Hospitals have already been advised to expedite all medically dischargeable patients who can clear their beds for new cases, and health care services are being accommodated in hospitals using hotels, hospice centers and nursing homes.

UK Health Minister Sajid Javid said he himself hoped that surge hubs would not be used, but said it was absolutely right to be prepared for all scenarios and increase capacity.

Paul Hunter, a professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia, notes that the number of cases continues to rise, but at a lower rate than previously expected. He said it was appropriate for health authorities to prepare for the worst, but that doesn’t mean the worst will happen.

Citing the opaque nature of the current report and delays due to holidays, he said it was practically impossible to say what was going on by looking at the data. But there are some positive signs, he said. Since the beginning of this month, the doubling of the number of confirmed cases seems to have slowed.

The number of people admitted to hospitals has increased, but the number of coronavirus patients who need the most serious treatment has not yet risen. About 771 patients were on ventilators on Thursday, a figure similar to early December.

The death toll was also reported at 64 on Wednesday, compared to 171 on December 1. 332 deaths were reported on Thursday, but this includes balances from the Christmas holidays. However, Dr. Hunter and others warn that it is too early to be certain that this trend will continue as the number of cases rises.

But some public health experts say the government’s reluctance to impose more restrictions will put more strain on the health system and many are calling for more action.

Peter English, a retired consultant in the field of epidemic control, said hospital staff were already in a barren state, warning that these measures do not take into account broader public health concerns.

No problem will be solved, Dr. English said. When problems arise, it is already too late.

He is urging stricter mask requirements, restrictions on social inclusion and improved ventilation in schools. Dr. English noted that it could take several weeks for data from vacation time to be collected and analyzed.

There will be a delay before we know exactly how bad it is, he said. And if you look closely at the data for Christmas and New Year in the second week of January, it’s very likely that you’ll see a spike in the number of cases that weren’t reported at the time just because of the holidays.

He said the most worrisome is the ripple effect the surge in hospitalizations will have on the country’s overall quality of care, as hospitals are under great strain and have to halt less urgent care. Those seeking critical but non-emergency care will be the hardest hit.

Doctors and nurses working in the national health system have also issued an alert. Social media anecdotes of front-line workers show in part just how difficult the challenge is.

Many pointed to the government’s decision to keep nightclubs open despite the fact that makeshift field hospitals were being built, and Britain’s cut off from New Year’s Eve gatherings to continue without restrictions.

If you plan to build a field hospital in a parking lot and care for patients in understaffed tents, Dr. Matthew Knight wrote in a Twitter post. Stop the New Year’s Eve party a few times and stay home for a full full moon to everyone.

