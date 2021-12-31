“Everyone Loved Him” ​​Casper US Marine Dies in Service to His Country





A US Marine from Casper has died at the age of 20.

Jerrod L. Warden died Dec. 14 at Camp Pendleton, Calif.

His father, Kyle, said his son was “the nicest guy you’ve ever known”.

“He loved life,” Kyle said. “He was really proud to be a Marine.”

Jerrod, a Lance Corporal, served as a mortar.

The cause of his death is still under investigation.

He played football for Kelly Walsh and also wrestled. Jerrod was on Kelly Walsh’s first state championship wrestling team.

Kyle said Jerrod was supposed to be home for Christmas. He was supposed to be back in town on December 18th. Instead, Jerrod died in the service of his country.

“We shouldn’t have to bury our kids. That’s for sure,” Kyle said. “We miss him a lot.

“Everything is going to be very different.”

Kyle said Jerrod is considering extending his enlistment in the Marine Corps. He also wanted to continue training in MMA. After the Marines, Kyle said, Jerrod wanted to go into law enforcement or become a firefighter.

Shortly after Jerrod’s death, two Marines proceeded to the gatehouse. At first, Kyle says, they thought they were church missionaries. When they realized their visitors were Marines, the Wardens immediately knew something was wrong.

Kyle said Jerrod was exceptionally close to his sister. Jerrod said the hardest part of being a Marine is not being there to see your niece’s first steps: her first steps. His first words and so on.

Jerrod was also a mom’s son and he was proud of it.

The night before Jerrod died, he called his parents and told them how excited he was to come home for the holidays. He showed them the present he got for his girlfriend.

And he was delighted to come back to Windward Wyoming.

Maybe Casperites will be a little less bothered by the Wyoming wind knowing that Jerrod loved it. If he was still there, he was excited for a walk with his mother in the wind.

Currently, his family calls Casper’s Wind “Jerrod’s Wind”.

A procession is scheduled for Jerrod on Thursday evening. The exact time remains fluid.

