UK builds makeshift hospital to prepare for Covid-19 surge





Britain is building makeshift hospitals to combat the growing number of coronavirus cases as Prime Minister Boris Johnson issued strict warnings for those who are not fully vaccinated on Friday.

The new surge hub will handle a potential surplus of inpatients as surging virus cases put the country’s health care services on a battlefield, officials said.

Driven by highly contagious strains of omicrons, daily cases surged to more than 189,000 on Thursday.

Emphasizing the success of the Booster launch, Johnson said he wanted to speak directly to everyone who hasn’t been fully vaccinated yet. People who think that the disease cannot harm them.

Look at the people going to the hospital now. It could be you. “Look at the wretched and unnecessary suffering of those who don’t get boosters and intensive care units,” he said.

Starting this week, NHS England will provide additional beds to structures at the city’s eight hospital sites, including London, Bristol and Leeds, each designed to accommodate around 100 additional patients.

AFP reporters reported that outside St Georges Hospital in Tooting, south London, workers are already installing a metal framework to support the roof of the new ward.

National Health Commissioner Stephen Powis said the NHS is currently at war given the high levels of COVID-19 infection and increasing hospital admissions.

He added that he hopes we won’t have to use these new herbs.

Extra beds are designed to free up space for patients recovering from illness, including those no longer infected with the coronavirus, and to allow staff at nearby hospitals to treat large numbers of cases of the virus.

The UK is one of the worst-hit countries in Europe, with more than 148,000 deaths.

super surge bed

During the first wave of the virus, the government opened a large nightingale field hospital in places like the wartime center. Named after the pioneer of nursing, Florence Nightingale, the facility was not widely used, and its large size made it difficult to recruit.

This time, we plan to use existing hospital facilities, such as gyms or training centers, in some cases, allowing for up to 4,000 super surge beds.

Medical staff have warned that the staffing shortage will increase due to infection with the virus or self-isolation.

England is an exception among UK countries that do not impose additional virus containment during festivals, while Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have imposed limits on the number of people they can socialize with and have closed nightclubs.

Johnson said the UK’s high booster usage and evidence that the Omicron is lighter could help the UK avoid more restrictions.

He urged people to be screened and act wisely before attending New Year’s ceremonies.

The number of people testing positive or in self-isolation is affecting sectors, including transportation.

The Southern Railway Company announced Thursday that it would not run trains from London’s busiest Victoria Station until 10 January due to coronavirus quarantine and illness.

