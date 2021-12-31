The Greatest American Political Stories of 2021





While President Joe Biden has used his inaugural address to call for unity, the division has run through almost every aspect of American politics.

The unprecedented attack on democracy, which began as members of Congress scrambled to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election, caught the nation’s attention as violent scenes of rioters attacking officers and destroying parts of the Capitol was broadcast live across the country.

The ensuing chaos resulted in the deaths of several people on the day of the attack or shortly thereafter, while several officers who responded to the attack on the Capitol later died by suicide.

More than 700 people have been charged by the Justice Ministry in connection with the riot.

Yet Republicans in Congress have repeatedly played down the attack and largely remained loyal to former President Donald Trump, who continues to be an extremely popular figure in the party.

During the second half of the year, the special House committee investigating the riot drew attention to its aggressive legal stance and dramatic confrontations with Trump’s allies.

Text messages relayed by the panel this month show that Donald Trump Jr., Fox News figures and lawmakers unsuccessfully pleaded with Mark Meadows, then White House chief of staff, on January 6 to bring Trump to stop the violence that was taking place on the Capitol. But other revelations will have to wait.

The panel is working to publish an interim report with the first findings by the summer, a committee assistant told CNN, with a final report next fall.

Committee members said they hope to present more of their work in a public setting next year, which would include hearings outlining the story of what happened on January 6. The precise date for these hearings has not yet been set.

Covid-19 pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has continued to impact almost every aspect of life.

The promise that surrounded the US vaccination campaign earlier this year has met with more formidable variations that have dashed any hope of quickly overtaking the virus that has killed more than 820,000 people in this country.

The president had hinted at better days ahead in early July, when transmission was low, saying “Together we defeat the virus”.

“Today, across the country, we can confidently say: America is pulling itself together,” Biden said in remarks outside the White House at the time. “Two hundred and forty-five years ago we declared our independence from a distant king. Today we are closer than ever to declaring our independence from a virus mortal.”

The United States, he said, sees “the results of unity of purpose.”

But the Delta variant, the slowness of vaccination and a widespread return to pre-pandemic behavior have resulted in a new wave of infections that have deflected the president’s aspirations. And now the country is entering a new year under the cloud of the Omicron variant, which has helped push daily U.S. cases to grim new heights.

“This is unlike anything we’ve ever seen, even at the height of previous Covid outbreaks,” Dr James Phillips, who works in Washington, said on Wednesday when the country hit a new pandemic high of 300,886 new cases daily averaged over the previous week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The Omicron-fueled push comes as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ends the year under close scrutiny.

New agency guidelines allow people who test positive for Covid-19 to leave isolation after five days if their symptoms have disappeared or improve, provided they wear masks around others for at least five days Moreover.

When it comes to quarantine, people who have been fully vaccinated and given booster doses are advised that it is safe to stay outside, even if exposed to the virus, as long as they wear masks when they are away. proximity to others for 10 days. Even the unvaccinated can leave quarantine after five days.

“We’re really trying to digest it now and what it means and how to communicate it effectively,” Lori Freeman, executive director of the National Association of County and City Health Officials, told CNN Wednesday.

The confusion left the CDC open to accusations that the decision was made on the basis of politics or lobbying pressures, Freeman said.

New restrictive voting laws

If the U.S. Capitol uprising signaled a crisis of disinformation around voting, then the restrictive state-level election laws that followed confirmed it.

Some 19 states have passed 34 new laws this year that make voting more difficult, according to a December report from the liberal-leaning Brennan Center for Justice. Four states consolidated a set of new voting restrictions into one omnibus bill: Florida, Georgia, Iowa and Texas. Many state laws touch on common themes. Seven, for example, have imposed more stringent ID requirements for voting. Seven states also shortened the window to request postal ballots. Another analysis, from October, showed that four states – Arizona, Arkansas, Montana and Texas – have passed multiple laws to restrict voting.

The trend is not expected to slow down over the coming year. Lawmakers in four states have already tabled at least 13 bills for the 2022 legislative sessions, which would make it more difficult to vote, according to the Brennan Center.

In five states, six pre-tabled bills would allow “audits” or reviews of election results, and some 88 restrictive bills that were introduced but not passed in nine states this year are expected to continue. in legislative sessions which should start early. next year, the analysis found.

Extreme weather (without extreme action)

The climate crisis took a catastrophic toll around the world in 2021, with dire consequences in the United States, where historic flooding trapped and killed residents in submerged basements. While the United States formally joined in February the landmark international agreement to limit global warming known as the Paris Accord, promises have largely fallen short of action in 2021, and humans are injecting more global warming emissions into the atmosphere than ever before. Experts are now warning Earth is on track for 2.4 degrees Celsius warming above pre-industrial levels – well beyond the critical 1.5-degree threshold that scientists say we should stay below .

This year’s disasters are proof that the climate crisis is escalating and the window is quickly closing to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels and prevent changes that would transform life as we know it.

withdrawal from afghanistan

2021 also ended America’s longest war.

Almost 20 years after the United States invaded Afghanistan in revenge for the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001 – and to strike al Qaeda and the Taliban, which hosted Osama bin Laden – another U.S. administration left the country under the control of Taliban militants, who still have close ties to al-Qaeda and other terrorist organizations.

Snapshots of people trying to flee the Taliban by gathering outside the gates of Kabul airport, along with interior footage of US military planes filled with evacuees, were released around the world in August. More than 150 Americans struggling to get to the airport were flown by helicopter from the roof of a nearby hotel. And 13 US servicemen were killed in a terrorist attack outside the airport gates, and more than 170 other people also died in the suicide bombing.

“My fellow Americans, the war in Afghanistan is now over,” Biden told the White House in August, marking a symbolic moment he said was long overdue.

“I am the fourth president to be faced with the question of whether and when to end this war. When I was running for President, I made a commitment to the American people to end this war . Today, I honored that commitment. “

