Covid Omicron News Live: PM says the UK is incomparably better at this NYE ​​as the Omicron wave in South Africa reaches its peak.

Boris Johnsonhas said Britain is in an incomparably better position than last New Year’s Eve, urging people to be careful when celebrating across the country.

In a message heralding the start of 2022, he will argue that he has met his goal of giving all adults the opportunity to get a booster vaccine by the end of the year. December 12.

And speaking directly to those who have not been vaccinated, he will say: Make it a New Year’s resolution that is much easier than losing weight or keeping a journal. Find a visit center or make an appointment online.

Elsewhere, South Africa lifted the curfew after the government announced that the country had passed the peak of the Omicron wave.

Key Points View Last Update 1640937826 South Africa Passes Omicron Peak

South Africa has passed the culmination of a fourth Covid wave led by the Omicronvariant, a government statement said Thursday.

As a result of the positive data, officials say the midnight to 4 a.m. curfew on people’s movement could be lifted with an immediate effect.

The country has changed according to the trajectory of the epidemic, immunization levels and available capacity in the health sector, according to a press release released by the presidency minister, Mondli Gungubele.

South Africa, one of the first countries to detect an Omicron variant, is currently at the lowest level of a Level 5 Covid-19 alert.

Tom Batchelor31 December 2021 08:03

1640937036 In December, the booster goal was reached with millions stabbed.

Boris Johnson will also announce in a New Year’s message that the country has reached its goal of giving all adults the opportunity to get a booster vaccine by the end of the year.

In a message posted on social media on Friday, the prime minister will say that 7 out of 10 eligible adults in the UK have now received a booster dose and an additional 8 million vaccines have been delivered since purchasing the target on 12 December.

Tom Batchelor31 December 2021 07:50

1640936683UK In an incomparably better location than this time last year – PM

Boris Johnsonhas has urged Britain to be cautious, saying it is in an incomparably better position than at this time last year.

In a New Year’s message he will say: Whatever challenges fate continues to stand in our way, whatever concerns we may face over the coming weeks and months, we can say one thing, especially about Omicron and the growing number of hospitals. . Clearly, our position on December 31st is incomparably better than last year.

But with a word of warning he will add. Of course, I must urge everyone to be careful when going out, get tested and remember the importance of ventilation.

If you live in Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland, follow the rules.

“I want to speak directly to all those who have not yet been fully vaccinated,” the prime minister added.

Look at the people who think the disease can’t harm them, the people who go to the hospital now. That could be you.

Look at the wretched and unnecessary suffering of those who don’t get boosters and intensive care units. It could be you.

So make New Year’s resolutions much easier than losing weight or keeping a journal, visit a visiting center or make an online appointment.

Tom Batchelor31 Dec 2021 07:44

1640934594 Coronavirus restrictions across the UK for New Year’s Eve: a comparison

New Year celebrations across the country remain muted on Friday as authorities put in place various restrictions in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Mayor Sadiq Khan canceled the Trafalgar Square event due to a surge in Omicron patients, but the Scottish event is limited to 100 people standing indoors, 200 people sitting indoors and 500 people outdoors, maintaining a one-meter social distance. Social distancing in all indoor hospitality and recreational settings.

Catherine Lough reports:

Arpan Rai31 Dec 2021 07:09

1640928925 No curb in Sydney to celebrate New Year’s Eve despite surge in patients

Sydney, Australia’s worst-hit city, is set to publicly celebrate New Year’s Eve as officials ask people to get out and have fun despite the city’s surge in Covid-19 cases.

The first country to welcome the new year will gather thousands of people from the main port streets to watch a traditional fireworks event at midnight at the 12-minute fireworks display.

People line up for the observation deck from early in the morning.

The omicron variant of the coronavirus can be a serious threat because it is highly contagious and infects many people.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has asked people to enjoy the evening and New South Wales Prime Minister Dominic Perrottet said everyone should enjoy the new year.

A little over a month after the World Health Organization (WHO) announced Omicron as a variant of concern, with the threat of hospital overwhelm approaching, several countries have resorted to curfews and restrictions to stem the massive spread of the infection. .

More than 32,400 new cases were recorded in the island nation on Friday, breaking a daily high, bringing the cumulative number closer to 400,000. More than 135,000 active cases remain in Australia, of which 127 are in intensive care, officials said.

A total of 2,239 people have died from the infection in Australia since the epidemic began.

Arpan Rai31 Dec 2021 05:35

1640923677 CDC warns against cruise ships: There is a very high risk of contracting Covid-19 on cruise ships’

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has warned people about infection on board ships and not to board cruises as the number of COVID-19 infections triggered by the Omicron strain hit a national high.

The virus that causes COVID-19 spreads easily among people on board, and even if people are fully vaccinated and boosted, the chance of getting COVID-19 on a cruise ship is very high, the CDC said.

The United States recorded a world record daily infection rate of nearly 600,000 new cases on Thursday.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 infection, more than 90 cruise ships have been subject to scanners, and the total number of cases is not immediately clear.

This comes at a time when COVID-19 has wreaked havoc around the world with its highly contagious dominant strain entering into 2022, with the pandemic clock and hundreds of economies taking a hit for two years.

Arpan Rai31 Dec 2021 04:07

1640908694 Criticizes government for not responding to COVID-19 report

The government has been criticized for not responding to a report by a congressman accusing ministers of mishandling the early stages of the epidemic.

According to a report prepared by the Health and Science and Technology Committees, the government’s initial response to COVID-19 was, in effect, a pursuit of herd immunity, and the postponement of the lockdown decision was cited as one of the most significant public health failures. Britain has experienced it.

More than 50 witnesses, including ministers, NHS officials, government advisers and key scientists, contributed to the bipartisan report, and the authors said it was important to learn lessons from the failures of the past 18 months.

Science Correspondent Samuel Lovett has the full report.

Sam Hancock30 December 2021 23:58

1640904162 Views: UK international flights drop 71% from pre-coronavirus levels

UK international flights drop 71% from pre-pandemic levels

Sam Hancock30 December 2021 22:42

1640902261 Prepare for the worst, NHS bosses warn amid rising hospitalizations

NHS presidents instruct health leaders to prepare for the worst, warning that the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals in the 10 days before hospitalizations peak is expected to continue to rise.

The latest data from Dec. 28 showed 2,082 hospital admissions, the highest since February, and another record increase in infections on Thursday, NHS Directors and clinicians said. I am concerned that it may.

Meanwhile, there are added fears about the lack of lateral flow testing at Friday night’s British New Year celebrations, and the number of cases could skyrocket further.

Health correspondent Rebecca Thomas and science correspondent Samuel Lovett report:

Sam Hancock30 December 2021 22:11

1640901568 Ministers require NHS staff to line up for Covid tests.

Governments are facing demands to give NHS staff a priority for lateral flow testing amid continuing shortages.

The president of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) and the British Medical Association (BMA) have said that medical staff should be the first to approach when it comes to rapid coronavirus testing to alleviate staffing problems.

The BMA said more than 18,000 employees in the UK have been absent from acute hospitals due to COVID-19 or due to self-isolation, adding that the figure is expected to be even higher when the most recent data is released later this week.

Dr Chaand Nagpaul, Chairman of the BMA Committee, said: “Not being able to get tested means that employees are not legally able to work, which can be fatal to getting adequate treatment when there is severe manpower shortage and winter pressures. .” throughout the NHS.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting Shadow sent a letter to Zavid urging NHS staff to line up.

This comes after the Welsh government has decided to provide Britain with 4 million lateral flow tests as ministers rush to stockpile. The full story about it is here.

Sam Hancock30 December 2021 21:59

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/health/covid-omicron-surge-symptoms-latest-b1984737.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

