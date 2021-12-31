Alabama Supreme Court rules against US Space & Rocket Center in animated series dispute





MADISON COUNTY, Alabama (WHNT) – The Alabama Supreme Court ruled Thursday against the Alabama Space Exhibitions Commission, ASSEC, which oversees Space Camp, in a long-standing dispute with a New York-based company about an animated series.

The court sided with Space Race, LLC and ordered a Madison County circuit judge to dismiss ASSEC’s claims challenging Space Race’s $ 1.36 million award by a New York referee for the animation work she had produced but had not received payment.

How Redstone Arsenal helped make America’s space program what it is today

In its ruling on Thursday, the court explained the background to the dispute:

Read the full court decision here:

ASSEC signed an agreement with Space Race in July 2016 to create a television show aimed at promoting space interest in children.

In the agreement, ASSEC was to pay Space Race with funding from NASA at the end of each year of the three-year contract. The show had a successful first season, and Space Race went on to create two more seasons.

Hubble telescope of bigger and more powerful successor launches in orbit

After not receiving more than a million dollars in payment from ASSEC and a notification that they would not pay, Space Race filed an arbitration complaint in December 2017.

ASSEC notified Space Race that it could not pay the balance due to the end of the NASA grant. But Space Race said ASSEC failed to provide the proper documents for funding to continue.

Arbitrators said ASSEC intentionally severed the agreement with Space Race and awarded the balance to Space Race, court documents show.

In February 2019, ASSEC requested that the sentence be quashed in Alabama, but the case was put on hold due to the ongoing proceedings in New York. New York declined to consider ASSEC’s appeal and again ruled in favor of Space Race.

Space & Rocket Center inaugurates new camp operations center

ASSEC’s efforts to ask a Madison County circuit court to overturn the prize have been challenged by Space Race. Attorneys for ASSEC have argued that ASSEC is an agency of the state of Alabama and is immune from prosecution under the concept of sovereign immunity.

Space Race’s petition to dismiss the ASSEC lawsuit was dismissed by Madison County Circuit Judge Claude Hundley in May. Hundley’s decision was appealed to the Alabama Supreme Court, which released its decision Thursday. The decision included instructions that the trial court should dismiss ASSEC’s claims.

The state Supreme Court noted that the New York court had held a full hearing on ASSEC’s sovereign immunity claims and ruled that ASSEC should not be viewed as the equivalent of ASSEC. State of Alabama.

News 19 has contacted Space & Rocket Center for comment. A spokesperson said they are not commenting on the disputes.

Close modal Suggest a correction Suggest a correction

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://whnt.com/news/alabama-news/alabama-supreme-court-rules-against-u-s-space-rocket-center-in-dispute-over-animated-series/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos