With 322 additional deaths reported, the UK’s Covid-19 infections hit an all-time high of 189,213.





Along with an increase in the case rate, the number of Covid cases in the UK rose once again, reaching its highest level since February.

video loading

Video not available

The video will autoplay soon.8Cancel

play now

More than 189,000 new cases – coronavirus in numbers

In the UK, an additional 189,213 people have been infected with the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, breaking another record.

Figures from NHS England include Wales data for two days.

According to the latest data, 322 people died within 28 days of testing positive for COVID-19.

NHS England said the sharp rise in daily deaths, a sharp jump from 57 reported on Wednesday, included a death balance for the 24-29 December period that was not well documented during the festival.

Although this figure includes the hospital death balance from December 24 to 29, it is the highest daily death toll since March 2.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the UK reached 11,452, the highest since February 26.

According to figures from NHS England, this is a 61% increase from a week ago and 990 more patients than the day before.

Wales’ First Minister, Mark Drakeford, has loaned 4 million LFTs to the UK as the UK is struggling with shortages.

video:

Anthony Harvey/REX/Shutterstock)

In London, as of December 30, 3,477 people were hospitalized for the coronavirus, up 66% per week and the highest since February 16.

Wales’ first minister, Mark Drakeford, came to the rescue today and lent 4 million side flow tests to the British government.

“Wales has a significant inventory of lateral flow tests sufficient to meet our needs in the coming weeks,” he said.

Recently, Britons were unable to order PCR or pick up LFTs at their local pharmacies, and in a call with Tory MPs, Health Minister Sajid Javid admitted that the country was being hit by supply problems.

General prospects for the construction of a Nightingale ‘Surge Hub’ at St George’s Hospital in South West London (

video:

Dad)

To cope with the surge in the number of hospitals, the NHS has begun installing Nightingale surge hubs in hospitals across the UK, with plans to expand the mortuary into a parking lot if necessary.

Work was due to start this week on a total of eight hubs that could house around 100 patients.

However, the number of cases and hospitalizations are increasing thanks to accelerated booster programs and improved antiviral drugs and hospital patient care, but mortality rates remain low.

Although data reporting has been halted during the festive period, mortality has been trending downward since late October, with 143 deaths reported on December 27, consistent with the trend on the eve of Christmas.

Likewise, the proportion of patients using mechanical ventilators has remained stable over the past month.

A woman gives away a free Covid-19 rapid lateral flow test kit to passers-by at a distribution point on Hoe Street in Walthamstow, North London.

video:

AFP via Getty Images)

In the UK, there were 771 Covid patients on ventilators on December 29, an increase from Christmas Day but a decrease from the same day last month.

Worry means the UK could stare at a sharp rise in the number of people standing out because of the time lag between people contracting the coronavirus and going to hospital and going to the ICU or dying.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged people to have a prudent New Year and said party attendees should be screened before going out.

At 8 a.m. on Wednesday, December 29, there were 10,462 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in British hospitals, the highest since March 1.

Among hundreds, are NHS staff and surgical patients, coughing with their backs turned at the PCR testing site a symptom of Corona? How to tell if it’s a cold or a coronavirus

At the beginning of December, that number was less than 6,000.

Some of these patients are hospitalized for reasons other than coronavirus, such as broken legs or car accidents, but these cases still have a major impact on the NHS.

This is because hospitals have to place Covid patients in Covid wards to isolate the virus, hampering staffing and impacting the care patients can receive in bed.

Paintings vary across the UK.

A sign at the Chemist’s Gate in Dover, Kent, alerting customers to the inability to use side flow test kits (

video:

Dad)

The number of hospital patients in Scotland increased from 526 on Christmas Day to 679 on December 29, following the same trend as the UK.

However, in Northern Ireland, the number of hospitalized patients is down from a month ago.

Data from Wales since Christmas has not been published on government dashboards.

Omicron spread first in London, and hospital cases are now growing significantly in the capital.

However, hospitalizations are also increasing in all countries and regions.

read more

PCR Tests Around Me: Using a clever Google Maps trick you can find the nearest Covid test.

read more

Omicron symptoms to watch out for in children – ‘abnormal’ signs discovered by GP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/breaking-uk-covid-deaths-hit-25818434 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos