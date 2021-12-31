A record of 189,213 new Covid-19 cases reported in the UK





The latest data shows that the number of coronavirus cases recorded per day in the UK has broken a new record.

As of 9 a.m. Thursday, a total of 189,213 people had tested positive for the virus, the highest number recorded in one day since the pandemic began.

The total includes the figures reported for Wales for two days.

This is an increase from 183,037 people who tested positive as of Wednesday, December 29.

The government also announced that an additional 332 people had died in the 28 days after testing positive for COVID-19.

This figure includes the hospital death balance reported by NHS England from 24 to 29 December.

According to the figures, there are currently 11,898 hospitalized patients with Covid-19 (Image: Julian Hamilton/Daily Mirror)

According to NHS England statistics, as of 8:00 am on 30 December, a total of 11,898 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the UK.

This is the highest number of patients since 12,139 were hospitalized on March 2.

That’s 8,254 patients on December 22, a 44% increase per week.

Government figures also show that there were 1,152 Covid-19 hospital admissions in the UK on 24 December.

According to other figures, there are currently 172,657 registered deaths in the UK, where Covid-19 is mentioned on the death certificate.

According to government figures, by December 29, 51,738,013 first Covid-19 vaccines had been delivered in the UK.

This is an increase of 32,607 cases from the previous day, December 29.

About 47,368,074 second doses were delivered, an increase of 43,766.

A total of 435,293 boosters and third doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were reported in the UK on Wednesday.

About 63% of all adults in the UK currently have a booster or third dose.

Due to delays in data collection during Christmas, experts say it could take several days for figures to reflect the impact of infections that occurred during the Christmas period.

That’s because the government is struggling to keep up with the demand for lateral flow tests that are provided free of charge by the NHS.

People are encouraged to use the kit to test themselves at home before socializing.

A spokesperson for the UK’s Health and Safety Agency said nearly 8 million test kits would be available in pharmacies by New Year’s Eve.

