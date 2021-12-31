US oil industry warns of significantly higher costs





By Irina Slav – Dec 30, 2021, 9:00 a.m. CST US Oil Industry Facing Sharp Rise In Production Costs, Dallas Fed Investigation: US Oil Companies Also Plan To Increase Production Next Year Despite rising costs, the half-year outlook for the industry remained optimistic

The US oil industry is facing a sharp increase in production costs, the latest edition of the Dallas Fed’s energy survey revealed.

The survey found that while activity in the oilfield continued to pick up in the fourth quarter and production grew faster, costs also rose, for the third quarter in a row, and they rose sharply.

According to the Dallas Fed Index, the oil production reading during the period rose to 19.1 from 10.7 in the third quarter, but the entry cost reading also rose, to 69 , 8 against 60.8 in the third quarter. The fourth trimester reading is a record.

Despite, or perhaps because of the higher costs, the industry expects to spend more next year. Some 44% of those polled in the survey said they expected a slight increase in capital spending, and almost a third said they expected a significant increase in capital spending in 2022. Only 8% said said he expected spending to decline next year.

In terms of price expectations, the industry is cautiously optimistic. Asked what price their companies use to plan their capital spending, nearly a third said it was between $ 65 and $ 70 a barrel. A smaller proportion of around 25% said they would budget based on oil prices between $ 70 and $ 75 a barrel.

US oil companies are also planning to increase production next year. According to 49% of those polled for the survey, “increasing production” was the primary goal for their companies in 2022. Only 15% chose as their primary goal to maintain current production levels. For 13% of those surveyed, debt reduction was the main goal for 2022.

Despite rising costs, the industry’s six-month outlook remained optimistic, although the reading for this indicator fell from 58.9 in the third quarter to 53.2 in the fourth quarter.

By Irina Slav for Oil Octobers

