COVID-19: What does the 2022 pandemic mean for the UK? Forecasts of experts | UK News





Many, including the UK government, hoped for life to “return to normal” in 2021.

But after what some have described as the “worst” strain yet emerged, the pandemic won’t end in the new year.

Sky News asked five experts their predictions for COVID-19 and 2022. Here, virologists, restaurant owners, social psychologists, economists, and GPs provide input.

Scientist

Professor Andrew Easton, a virologist at the University of Warwick, said:

Some elements of the micron are not yet clear.

However, even if this mutation causes less serious illness, hospital deaths will increase as the number of infections continues to rise as it is today.

Many people are severely affected by becoming seriously ill or unable to work, especially in places such as health care, but will cause problems in a variety of sectors.

In the short term, I think it is very likely that there will be more restrictions in the new year.

The earlier you apply the limit, the more impact it can have as it is more likely to break the transmission cycle.

However, the delay we are seeing will have the unfortunate consequences of a longer limit later on.

Cases should peak at some point, but even if they do, many people will still be infected.

I don’t think the restrictions imposed last time will last quite long. Because there were no vaccines or boosters at this time last year.

However, I think the protection provided by boosters is very likely to be short-lived.

We are now in a situation where we need regular vaccinations to lead a normal life.

We cannot be locked up forever. It must end someday.

But in 2022, we need facts to make common-sense decisions that require clear, accurate and unbiased information.

I have another question as to whether or not the vaccine for Omicron should be used again.

The nice thing about the latest mRNA vaccines we have is that targeting new variants is much faster.

It can be completed in 100 days compared to other vaccines such as flu, which take 6 months.

But it’s a careful balance. Can we still protect against Delta if we adjust them? We are in a new area, so we need a proactive approach.

It’s also very clear that unless we do big things outside our vigilance for vaccines, we’re going to see these variants appear more often.

Omicron should sound the alarm. The delayed delivery of vaccines to impoverished and hard-to-reach areas means the longer we live.

Restaurant Owner

Asma Khan, owner of the Darjeeling Express in London’s Covent Garden and star of the Netflix show Chef’s Table

They start 2022 the same as last year and threaten to impose restrictions again without notice.

In any case, January is always difficult for us. But once again what is killing us is uncertainty.

In a way, starting the year with another lock will be less painful. Instead, it is closer to the general short-termism and sound of the government.

And independent restaurant managers don’t engage in these conversations at all.

Everything is going up in price, so I think the menu prices will change next year to reflect the huge cost increase.

It can curb people’s outings, and by 2022, a restaurant could become a place people go only on very special occasions.

There is also complete instability of the supply system.

There will be no one to take our produce and the driver will not be realized overnight.

Employees also have a big problem. This new strain will continue to be prevalent in the new year. This affects the age group of the largest number of employees between the ages of 25 and 35.

We need your support for this. Not a single person was recruited through the government’s Kickstart Scheme in 2021.

The restaurant needs an interest-free loan to help us recover.

Lower business rates and VAT. My landlord is very accommodating but for most people the rent is absolutely debilitating.

I try to keep a positive attitude, but I don’t think we’ll see the end of this until next summer when you can be out and school breaks.

Schools are a big problem with COVID. Children are bringing COVID back into their families, a problem especially for Asian families, where three generations often live under one roof.

So I think the semester should be over before people properly come out.

2022 will be a time of great challenge for the restaurant industry. And not all of us will survive out of this situation.

But by the end of 2022 we are optimistic that we will be in a better position.

psychologist

Dr. Chris Cocking, Social Psychologist, Crowd and Emergency Behavior Specialist, University of Brighton

In general, public behavior in emergencies is much more resilient than authorities admit. But there are caveats.

Restriction compliance was very high because we shared a good level of trust and the idea that ‘we all get involved in this’.

Since then, our trust has been greatly broken.

First it was Dominic Cummings and Barnard Castle, then the Party Gate and Slander allegations.

Compliance can be difficult as this shared sense of identity can diminish when people think ‘one rule for us and another rule for them’.

Another small caveat is that not everyone behaves the same.

Those who are already ambivalent about regulations and vaccines may think, ‘I don’t care’ if the authorities don’t follow the regulations themselves.

But there are already cautious people. And seeing how politicians behave can make them decide to follow the rules. Because doing so will reinforce your identity as a ‘doer of the right thing’ even when those in authority don’t.

They may also look at public health officials like the Chief Medical Officer and think, ‘I’m not like Boris Johnson, but I’m like Chris Whitty,’ and for that reason they will continue to identify and listen to him.

Thus, the erosion of trust in authority may not be total.

With Omicron in 2022, I think we’ll see people give way to the new restrictions.

We saw it in Blitz during World War II. People may become accustomed to adversity and adopt a black humor approach.

In terms of overall population mental health, so far, the pandemic does not appear to have increased overall population mental health problems.

However, as this has exacerbated existing structural inequalities, those who are already vulnerable will suffer more and will need targeted support.

It may be much easier for middle-class people to work from home and self-isolate, but it’s much more difficult for bus drivers, janitors and people who work in factories.

There is also a huge problem that the NHS and social services staff have reached their breaking point.

And if schools close again and without financial support for computers and homeschooling, kids will miss out on more education and social interaction.

However, assuming the micron wave has passed, there are no more terrifying strains, and vaccinations are continuing at their current pace, it’s likely to return more positively when the new restrictions ease in the spring and the weather improves.

economist

James Smith, Research Director at the Resolution Foundation, previously held various roles at the Bank of England and public officials.

Omicron is highly contagious, so it’s very difficult to know how the new restrictions won’t apply next year.

But whether we go into lockdown or not, it will affect the economy no matter what, as people are already careful. You can see this in eating out data, retail stores and people’s mobility levels.

Omicron’s transmittance means that these waves are likely to be shorter than delta waves.

But the minister will still have to return to support mode, as Omicron will be hit concurrently with the cost of living crisis.

Demand will decrease, and the scale of the omicron wave means that millions of people are isolated and supply decreases.

The layoff plan has been very strong in preventing unemployment. We know these policies will work.

However, the initial strategy of blanket lending runs the risk of many scams and funds being poorly targeted.

A return to local government-managed subsidies means support for businesses in sectors and regions that have been hit hardest.

The hospitality industry is our top priority, but we are still concerned about travel (airlines and transport providers). Travel agencies will see a massive drop in Omicron’s numbers and will need more support next year.

The way people in the UK are getting poorer in 2022 seems to be through tax hikes and inflation.

The recent rate hike is unlikely to have a major impact, as it only affects about 7% of mortgage loans.

But the most important thing for the family is about energy.

We expect the price cap to rise the most, above £400, and the big question is how sustainable this is for homes.

Energy prices are the hardest hit for low-income families. This is because people in that group spend a larger portion of their income on energy.

Beyond that, I’m worried about future waves coming from future variants.

However, the Bank of England expects the economy to be able to continue activity through restrictions.

In this case, the economy will recover relatively quickly after lockdown and recovery will begin around the second quarter of 2022.

But it will depend on how ambitious policymakers are and how aggressively they want to push for a recovery.

GP

Dr Anil Mehta, GP and Head of Primary Care at Barking, Havering and Redbridge, North East London

The current Corona situation we are facing is very difficult.

But if we can ramp up enough headcount in the next three to four months, there will be an opportunity to contain the number of infections and the burden on the NHS.

And I think things will get better as spring approaches.

The first few weeks of 2022 will be very important to accomplish this.

So far, booster queues have been very promising. People want to do the right thing, and this has become surprisingly humble to us.

A challenge we may face is the supply of vaccines.

As rollout accelerates as it is now, supply will be needed to keep up with demand.

There are a lot of vaccines and immunizations out there, but getting the vaccine on site and having enough drivers to get the vaccine there can slow things down to some extent.

I also think we should vaccinate the younger population.

As COVID is rampant in schools and universities, that seems to be the direction science is pointing and the inevitable next step.

As a GP, I see chronic diseases like diabetes, cancer and COPD every day. We are also witnessing a relapse of the flu.

My concern is not to let the complications from such conditions build up and not put them too far away to prevent the next epidemic from happening.

You should send a message that routine care is open and there if needed.

But we still have, and will always be, an immediate problem with our workforce.

We didn’t start in a good place even before COVID, as the number of doctors and nurses in our population is far below European levels.

Therefore, only small reductions are required to have a tangible effect on patient care.

No part of the system is free from manpower shortages.

That could mean the closure of the entire unit, longer waiting times at A&E and cancellation of the selection process.

