American Coronavirus: United States Again Breaks Average Daily Record Of Covid-19 Cases And Experts Say Numbers Will Continue To Rise





“Considering the size of our country and the diversity of vaccination versus non-vaccination, it will likely take more than a few weeks (until the peak of Covid-19 cases),” said Dr Anthony Fauci, the country’s leading infectious disease expert. CNBC this week. “Probably by the end of January.

In the United States, several states are recording their highest number of Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations on record, with some governors appealing to the National Guard for help. New York state reported more than 74,000 new cases on Thursday, according to the governor’s office, breaking its one-time record of reported infections, while hospitalizations have increased nearly 20% since Monday.

“Get vaccinated, boosted, mask yourself and avoid large public gatherings indoors when possible,” New York Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement.

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Thursday that his state has also set a record number of cases, with more than 4,970 residents testing positive in one day. Maryland, which reported more than 10,870 new cases on Wednesday, broke a state record set days earlier and also reported its highest Covid-19 hospitalization rate this week.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced this week that he was deploying 1,250 state National Guard members on the same day the state reported its highest number of Covid-19 hospitalizations. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp also announced the deployment of 200 troops in the same week that six major state health systems said they saw a 100-200% increase in hospitalizations.

And things will only get worse before they get better, an expert said.

“We know that over the next five to six weeks, we’re going to continue to see the transmission of this virus across the country, kind of like a viral blizzard,” said Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota. “With this, we are going to witness a perfect storm in our health care facilities.”

Covid-19 children’s hospital admissions hit record high

With more viruses spreading across the country, more children are falling ill and hospitalized – more than at any time in the pandemic.

An average of 378 children were admitted to hospital with Covid-19 on any given day during the week ending December 28, according to data released by the CDC and the US Department of Health and Human Services social.

That’s more than a 66% jump from the previous week and an all-time high, breaking the previous set in late August and early September, when an average of 342 children were admitted to hospitals.

The vast majority of children admitted to hospitals are not vaccinated, Dr. Lee Savio Beers, president of the American Academy of Pediatrics, told CNN on Thursday.

“In my own hospital, where I work and practice here in DC at Children’s National, about half of our hospitalizations … are in children under the age of five,” said Savio Beers. “I think it’s so important for us to remember that we are protecting ourselves, but we are also protecting the little ones who are not yet eligible for the vaccination.”

There is no vaccine for children under five. And while a vaccine for this young group is expected, it likely won’t be available until mid-2022.

“I think it’s going to take at least a few months, maybe more,” Dr. Megan Ranney, professor of emergency medicine and associate dean at Brown University’s School of Public Health, told CNN Thursday.

“For parents in the under-five age group, an important thing to know is that most children who have been hospitalized with Covid have also been co-infected with other things like RSV or the flu. please go and get your child vaccinated against the flu, make sure you and the rest of the family are properly protected and ask your child to wear a mask when in public, “she added. .

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is also expected to expand eligibility for Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine boosters to children ages 12 to 15 in the coming days, according to a person familiar with the agency’s plan. .

Asked this week about recalls for teens and young teens, CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told CNN that the FDA “is reviewing this right now.”

“Of course, the CDC will follow quickly as soon as we hear from them and I hope to have it in… the days or even weeks to come,” Walensky said.

The expansion will make a big difference for many families, Ranney told CNN, and better protect the young population who will be eligible for the extra dose.

“It’s a big step forward, especially with the kids back to school,” Ranney said.

Schools navigate the reopening

The high number of cases and hospitalizations and the rapid spread of the Omicron variant have sparked another round of debate across the country about what the safest back to school looks like.

“My concern is that schools are now going to open just when this thing is at its peak,” Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, told CNN. “Then more children are probably going to get sick. So we’re going to have three or four very difficult weeks.”

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said on Thursday that despite cases of escalation, the United States has the tools and resources and that it is “essential that we do what we can” to keep schools open full time, five days a week.

“The goal is to make sure our students are safe and our staff are safe, but I think with surveillance testing, with mitigation strategies, our fault should be to bring our students back. “Cardona told CNN. “We recognize that there will be… pandemic.”

In Florida, Miami-Dade County Public Schools became one of the first school districts in the state this week to change its Covid-19 policy due to the explosion of cases, now forcing all entering adults. its buildings and buses to wear masks on their return. after the holidays, adding that students are also “strongly encouraged” to dress up.

In Chicago, where child cases and hospitalizations have increased, the city’s top health expert said schools can be open and safe if the right mitigation strategies and precautions are in place.

The most important thing parents should do before their children return to school after the holidays is to have the whole family immunized and to make sure children are comfortable wearing a mask, said Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr Allison Arwady at a press conference Thursday.

And if the kids aren’t feeling well, they should stay home, the commissioner added.

“I have no concerns about the school opening, but it is really important that when children or adults show symptoms, we consider it to be Covid until proven guilty and let the children stay at home, ”Arwady said.

CNN’s Virginia Langmaid, Kaitlan Collins, John Couwels, Leyla Santiago, Naomi Thomas, Kay Jones, and Taylor Romine contributed to this report.

