UK Covid News Live: We don’t need more Covid containment yet as we reach new year booster goals

HS bosses reported on Friday that they do not believe the threshold for new Covid-19 restrictions has been met, despite an increase in hospital admissions.

But Chris Hopson, director of NHS Providers, told The Times: Although the numbers are growing faster and faster, it’s very comforting to know that there aren’t many seniors who are seriously ill.

Government Should Call Urgent Meeting Over NHS Staff Absence Says Lib Dems

Lib Dems said the government should convene an emergency cobra meeting on the growing absence of NHS staff.

The number of UK NHS hospital staff absent due to COVID-19 has nearly doubled since early 2019 to 24,632 on Boxing Day.

The party’s health spokeswoman Daisy Cooper said the figures show that hospitals and ambulance services have reached their limits under the weight of the deadly coronavirus staff absence.

She urged the Prime Minister to convene a Cobra meeting without delay because we, the NHS, desperately need assistance.

“It is now or never,” she added, “to deal with a crisis that is rapidly escalating into a situation beyond the government’s control.”

1640950613 UK regulator approves new life-saving anti-Covid drug

The UK has approved a new coronavirus treatment that has been shown to reduce the risk of hospitalization and death in people vulnerable to COVID-19.

Clinical trials have found that this treatment, called Paxlovid, can reduce the risk of hospitalization and death by up to 89% in high-risk adults with symptomatic COVID-19 infection.

This was compared with placebo, who started treatment within 3 days of symptom onset.

Because Paxlovid can be taken orally, treatment can be started at home rather than in a hospital.

Dr Jun Lane of MHRA, the regulatory body, said, “We hope today’s announcement is a reassurance for those particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 for which this treatment has been approved.

1640947214 Hundreds of trains have canceled their timetables to improve Covid service.

Hundreds of trains are being removed from timetables to improve reliability after many Covid staff shortages have been canceled.

At least eight operators have already reduced their frequency on many routes, or plan to do so as Covid quarantine rules affect the workforce.

That’s because a major RMT union has announced that most services will be canceled on New Year’s Eve due to strikes affecting CrossCountry services.

A spokesperson for the Rail Delivery Group said operators are “working hard to provide reliable train service” amid a decline in staff.

He went on to say, “Some rail companies are introducing revised timetables because there is much less demand for train services.

16409444394,500+ NHS staff absent from London hospitals due to Covid

According to the latest figures, on December 26, a total of 4,580 NHS staff at the Hospital Trust in London were absent from work due to COVID-19.

This is an 18% increase from the previous week (3,874) and nearly quadrupled from the beginning of the month (1,174), new statistics from NHS England show.

On December 23rd, the number had risen to 5,994.

The total includes employees who were infected with the coronavirus or had to self-isolate.

Across the UK, hospital trusts had 24,632 NHS staff as of December 26, up 31% from 18,829 a week earlier due to the coronavirus and nearly double the number at the beginning of the month (12,508).

1640944019 The government may need more restrictions depending on speed, says NHS Providers CEO.

Representatives of NHS Providers have warned that more restrictions may be needed if evidence is required.

Chris Hobson told The Times on Friday that the NHS trust understands why the new regulations are not in effect in the UK, the NHS director said.

But Hopson was more cautious when he said on BBC Radio 4 that the NHS might surge.

He thinks we’ve been in exactly the same place over the past two weeks. That said, governments should be prepared to introduce tighter restrictions at real speed if necessary.

“And to emphasize that it’s somewhat different from the headline that NHS leaders think no more curbs are needed – if the evidence supports it – they may be needed at a reasonable pace.

The hospitalization pattern for the next two weeks has already been established, he added, as there are delays between restrictions that affect hospitalization.

1640942052 South Africa believes it has passed the fourth wave nationwide

South Africa’s government lifted the midnight curfew on Thursday, saying it may have passed the peak of its fourth wave.

The government said in a statement that the midnight to 4 a.m. curfew could be lifted depending on the trajectory of the epidemic, medical capacity and level of immunization.

“All indicators suggest that at the national level we may have passed the culmination of a fourth wave,” he said in a statement issued at a special ministerial meeting earlier on Thursday.

The cabinet statement added: Omicron variants are highly contagious, but hospitalization rates are lower compared to previous epidemics.

Openshaw says the 1640941283NHS could soon reach a tipping point beyond the Omicron.

More from Professor Peter Openshaw, who thinks the NHS could soon be overtaken by Omicrons on BBC Breakfast.

He said: I think we’ve pretty much reached the threshold set by the government in terms of the NHS being overwhelmed, but it looks set to be reached very quickly.

What worries me most are our NHS staff and our dear colleagues who have worked so hard in this recurring wave of infection.

How will they deal with it?

He added that he was also concerned about the long-term consequences of the infection, which could take years to develop.

1640939826 Infected breath sounds as if it could be captured by Omicron – Scientist

One eminent scientist said that all you need to do to catch an omicron is to be exposed to “the smell of an infected breath.”

Professor Peter Openshaw of the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag) told the BBC Breakfast:

“When we first moved on to human-to-human transmission, we were really lucky that it wasn’t this contagious.

“We have been iterating many times as this virus has gone through different stages of its evolution.

“The infection is so severe that you can almost get it if you breathe in an infected breath.

“We are in a relatively good position in countries like the UK, but it’s important to remember that in many parts of the world, vaccination rates are only around 5% and we are exposed to this highly contagious virus. A little protection.”

1640937588 ‘More side flow tests available today

Andrew Lane, president of the National Pharmacy Association, said more lateral flow tests are being distributed to pharmacies ahead of New Year’s Eve, but supplies are “still very short.”

He expected test packs to be collected “within the first few hours” after delivery, and said pharmacy staff were being abused by patients unable to find tests.

Regarding the BBC breakfast, Mr Lane said: “But it’s still very choppy, so not all pharmacies today have a box, but most pharmacies in the US will have a box, so we ask the public to be patient. We also respect us .

“We’ve been through a lot of abuse in the last few weeks without testing, but the team is doing their best to help the public.”

One box contains about 54 tests, and pharmacies report that they are being processed quickly within hours of delivery.

1640937309 NHS boss understands why top health care figures say there are no new limits.

The chief executive of the NHS said the Trust understands why there are no new regulations for the new year in the UK, and said no serious illness has occurred in the elderly.

Chris Hopson, CEO of NHS Providers, told the Times that things may change in the new year, but NHS officials are very relieved that there are not many elderly people seriously ill.

The Trust CEO said he knows there are high thresholds the government will need to cross before introducing additional restrictions, and he can see why the critically-aged population is not surging, yet not there.

Boris Johnson will decide next week whether England needs new rules that could include restrictions on indoor socializing to curb Omicron waves.

