United States hits record number of new Covid cases twice in same week





New daily cases of Covid-19 in the United States on Wednesday set a new record, as the World Health Organization warned governments that easing self-isolation rules and testing requirements ‘comes with a trade-off between slowing transmission rates and keeping economies running.

In the United States, the number of cases climbed to 300,887 per day over an average of seven days, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University.

The new record comes just after the seven-day average hit 265,427 on Tuesday. The surge in the number of cases after Christmas pushed that average past its previous peak of 251,989 set on January 11, 2021, although there was less testing during the early stages of the pandemic.

As of Thursday, the average daily seven-day hospitalizations for confirmed or suspected Covid-19 was 81,831 per day, according to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. That’s an increase of about 19% over the past two weeks.

The seven-day hospitalization average, while increasing, is below both the pandemic peak of 137,510 on January 10, 2021 and the smallest peak of 102,967 on September 4, 2021, during the Delta surge.

Daily cases of Covid-19 reported in the United States

Note: For all 50 states and DC, US territories and cruises. Latest update Source: Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering

More countries have reduced isolation times and testing requirements, as new cases have so far not resulted in a significant increase in hospitalizations. The WHO, however, said on Wednesday that there was a risk that some people would develop and spread the disease after shorter quarantine periods expired. So it’s a trade-off between science and being absolutely perfect at what you’re trying to do, while having the minimum disruption you can possibly have to your economy and your society, said Michael Ryan, director of emergencies at the company. ‘WHO. And governments are struggling to find that balance.

Rising cases affect industries across the United States On Thursday, Amtrak canceled trains on the Northeast Corridor and some of its long-haul routes, as of Friday, while the railroad is at struggling with staff shortages amid the latest wave of Covid-19 infections. Many critical business functions require safety certification, and employees cannot easily be replaced in the event of illness.

An Amtrak spokesperson said winter conditions also affected some train cancellations.

Throughout the pandemic, Amtraks’ experience with the frequency and location of cases mirrored the larger United States, and this week was no exception. While nearly 97% of Amtrak employees are fully immunized, this requires a temporary, short-term adjustment to our service levels, he said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended travelers avoid cruises regardless of their vaccination status, saying the new guidelines reflect the increase in cases on cruise ships since Omicron’s identification.

As the new year approaches, an increase in Covid-19 cases and the rapidly spreading Omicron variant are forcing cities around the world to change New Year’s Eve plans. Meanwhile, some health officials are putting updated quarantine guidelines to alleviate staff shortages in key industries. Photo: Seth Wenig / Associated Press

U.S. officials have pointed to growing evidence that disease caused by the rapidly spreading Omicron variant is less severe than that of previous strains of the virus, with hospital admissions continuing to lag behind a record spate of new infections. .

During a White House briefing on Wednesday, CDC director Rochelle Walensky said while the number of cases has skyrocketed, hospitalizations and deaths have remained relatively low. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical adviser to the Biden administration, said all indications point to Omicron being less severe than the Delta variant and that vaccine boosters will be key to US approach to tackle the increase. infections.

We must remember that hospitalizations and deaths are lagging indicators, he said. However, the trend and disparity between cases and hospitalizations strongly suggests that there will be a lower hospitalization-to-case ratio when the situation becomes clear.

Dr Fauci also said a second booster might be needed to boost immunity levels, but there isn’t enough data yet to determine the durability of the protection provided by the current round of boosts.

Other countries, including France and the UK, have also seen hospital admissions lag behind the record number of new infections in recent days, prompting some to re-evaluate periods of self-isolation for patients. people infected or exposed to the virus to minimize disruption to healthcare and others. critical areas. Employee absences due to an infection with the Omicron variant led to thousands of flight cancellations over the Christmas weekend, while officials in the United States and elsewhere have expressed concern over how quarantines affect levels of hospital staff.

Spain said on Wednesday it would reduce the quarantine period for people testing positive for Covid-19 to seven days, from 10 as infections hit record levels. Italy has said it will drop self-isolation requirements for people who come into contact with people who test positive, provided they have been vaccinated or have recently recovered from the infection.

The CDC said this week that infected people who are asymptomatic can leave isolation after five days and must wear masks when near other people for an additional five days; those who are vaccinated and exposed to someone with Covid-19 must wear a mask for 10 days and try to get tested five days after exposure.

In South Africa, where the Omicron variant was first detected, data from the National Institute of Communicable Diseases shows average daily hospitalizations in Gauteng province, which includes Johannesburg, have fallen by more than 20%. during the two weeks before December 25 compared to the two weeks before. On a weekly basis, average daily admissions fell by almost 40%, with declines in other provinces as well.

Two doses of the Johnson & Johnsons Covid-19 vaccine reduced hospitalizations from the Omicron variant by up to 85%, another South African study found. The paper, which was not peer reviewed, said there had been a significant increase in protection in the weeks and months after receiving a booster, an important finding as many African countries depend J&J vaccine for their vaccination campaigns.

—Sarah Toy and Ted Mann contributed to this article.

Write to Anthony DeBarros at [email protected] and James Hookway at [email protected]

