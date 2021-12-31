Home and auto insurance rules change for everyone in the UK on New Year’s Day.





Auto and home insurance customers will stop paying the ‘loyalty penalty’ once their contract renewal begins on New Year’s Day.

The new rules mean that insurers must offer renewing customers a price that is no higher than what they pay as new customers. The discount could potentially be reduced.

Many companies increase the price of existing customers each year upon renewal, a practice known as ‘price walk’. This has distorted the market as companies bid below cost to attract new customers and then pay more to renew their insurance over time.

Financial regulators have found that millions of customers are being unfairly charged higher prices, including an additional 1.2 billion in 2018 alone.

Martin Lewis, founder of the website, who previously contributed to MoneySavingExpert.com, warned that “in the short term, this change could cause the switcher’s price to skyrocket.”

Consumer Champion wrote: “My best guess is that businesses won’t cut renewal prices to match renewal prices for newbies. The rates will be close to the middle (as happened in 2012, when insurance companies banned sex price discrimination). . This will mean savings. There will be a relatively small reduction in conversions.”

A finance expert who provides general tips for finding insurance on their website says timing is important when buying insurance.

He also suggested checking out at least two comparison websites. Compare these deals to Direct Line and other deals not included on the comparison website. See if the multi-vehicle policy is cheaper. Check the Cashback website.

People could also try to haggle with existing providers and see if comprehensive insurance might be cheaper than third-party auto insurance, he suggested.

Some insurers consider their customers low risk when they opt for comprehensive auto insurance.

The Financial Supervisory Service (FCA), which introduced the measure, said some customers are likely to stop trading at unsustainable low prices.

But overall, officials said people would save 4.2 billion won over 10 years.

The new regulations will also require customers to more easily cancel auto-renewal of their insurance policies and take more steps to consider how insurance companies provide fair value to their customers.

Insurers are also required to send data to the FCA so that regulators can better monitor the market.

“Our intervention will make the insurance market fairer and work better,” said Sheldon Mills, FCA’s Executive Director of Consumer and Competition. You can negotiate a deal, but you don’t have to switch to avoid being charged a royalty premium.

“We are keeping an eye on how insurers respond to the new rules so that the benefits of a better insurance market can reach consumers.”

The impact of the reorganization will be reviewed in 2024.

The Association of British Insurers (ABI) believes that while prices may increase for some who shop regularly, the company will still be able to offer competitive deals to new customers through a variety of policies at different prices.

A previous study by ABI found that drivers paid an average of 429 for insurance in the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of nearly 40 (39.47) for that year.

There is pressure on repair costs, but fewer claims have been filed during the coronavirus lockdown, which has helped keep auto insurance costs relatively low.

ABI spokeswoman Malcolm Tarling said, “This important rule change means that when existing home and personal auto insurance customers renew their insurance, the price charged by the insurer cannot be higher than the price charged by the equivalent policy. new customers.

“These rule changes will lead to a rebalancing of premiums between new and existing customers.”

