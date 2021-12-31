US gives company $ 137 million to manufacture COVID testing equipment before 2024





The Biden administration has signed a nearly $ 137 million contract with a pharmaceutical company to build a factory in Wisconsin to produce material used in COVID-19 test strips – but the finished product is not expected to come out of the box. assembly lines before the end of 2024.

The Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday the $ 136.7 million agreement with Millipore Sigma, a unit of Germany’s Merck KGaA, to build the facility at its Sheboygan site over the next three years in order to increase the production of nitrocellulose membranes, the paper that displays test results.

The agreement, developed in coordination with the Department of Health and Social Services, will allow 83.3 million additional tests to be produced each month.

Millipore Sigma spokeswoman Rachel Bloom-Baglin told the Post on Thursday that the multi-year timeline was due to the “complex process” of producing the membranes, which she described as “high-tech pieces of paper. “.

Millipore Sigma noted in a statement that the membranes are used in rapid tests for conditions other than COVID-19, including HIV, influenza and malaria, “as well as in women’s health, biomarker detection, drug testing, food safety and animal health “.

“We are grateful to the Biden administration for recognizing this need,” Bloom-Baglin said.

The announcement comes as the United States tries to weather a testing crisis amid a wave of COVID-19 cases fueled by the highly transmissible variant Omicron – and suggests that the administration sees a continued need for testing. coronavirus over the next several years, with the Defense Department statement noting that the Wisconsin facility will meet “future needs.”

The funds for the contract were allocated as part of the $ 1.9 trillion US bailout adopted earlier this year.

The White House coronavirus response team said on Wednesday that the administration would not be able to sign contracts to send in mass 500 million COVID-19 rapid tests before “the end of next week” despite the glaring shortages.

This means that the first shipments from manufacturers will begin in January. Set up a free and easy system, including a new website, to distribute these tests to Americans, said Jeff Zients, the White House response coordinator. Actively working to finalize this distribution mechanism, which includes a website where people can order tests for free.

President Biden said on Monday he would have “gone harder, faster” to distribute tests if he had known the Omicron variant was going to cause a spike in coronavirus cases.

We’ve gone from no over-the-counter tests in January to 46 million in October, 100 million in November and almost 200 million in December. It is not enough. This is clearly not enough. If I had known, we would have gone stronger, faster if we could, Biden said in a virtual meeting with the National Governors Association.

The president also denied Monday that his administration rejected a proposal in October to massively distribute rapid tests in anticipation of a winter spike in cases.

We haven’t dismissed it, Biden said in response to a question from The Post.

With post wires

