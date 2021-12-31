Retired general warns army could lead coup after 2024 electionExBulletin





Retired two-star US General Paul Eaton co-wrote a recent op-ed on fears a coup might succeed after the 2024 election.

As the anniversary of the U.S. Capitol uprising approaches, three retired U.S. generals have warned that another uprising could occur after the 2024 presidential election and that the military could start it .

Generals Paul Eaton, Antonio Taguba and Steven Anderson made their case in a recent Washington Post editorial. “In short: we are cold to the bone that a coup succeeds next time,” they wrote.

Paul Eaton, a retired U.S. Army major general and senior advisor to VoteVets, spoke with Mary Louise Kelly of NPR earlier this week.

Here are the highlights of the conversation.

Edited for brevity and clarity.

How could a coup d’etat unfold in 2024?

The real question is, does everyone understand who the duly elected president is? If this is not a clear understanding, it can infect the base or any level of the US military.

Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Read the final certification of Electoral College votes cast in the November presidential election, hours after a pro-Trump crowd burst into the United States Capitol.

And we saw it when 124 retired generals and admirals signed a letter contesting the 2020 election. We are concerned about that. And we want to see mitigation measures implemented to ensure our military is better prepared for a contested election, should that happen in 2024.

How worried is he on a scale of 1 to 10?

I see it as low probability, high impact. I hesitate to quantify, but it is an eventuality to which we must be prepared. In the military we do a lot of war games to find out what might happen. You may have heard of the Transition Integrity Project which took place about six months before the last election. We played four scenarios. And what we haven’t played is a compromised US military, not to the point that the US is compromised today, as 39% of the Republican Party refuses to accept President Biden as president. but a compromise nonetheless. We therefore recommend that this particular scenario be addressed in a future war game organized well before 2024.

A pro-Trump mob stormed the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021 as Congress held a joint session to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's 306-232 victory over President Donald Trump.

I am a big fan of Secretary [of Defense Lloyd] Austin, a big fan of the team he assembled and of the uniformed soldiers of General Milley. They are just superb. And I have no doubts that the best men and women in the United States and in our military will be exceptional. I just don’t want the doubt that compromised or infected America’s largest population to infect our military.

What should the military do?

I had a conversation with someone my age and we were talking about civics classes, liberal arts education, and developing the philosophical foundations of the U.S. Constitution. And I think it deserves a relearning to make sure every 18 year old American truly understands the Constitution of the United States, how we got there, how we developed it, and what our ancestors wanted us to understand for years. later. the road. It’s an important part of education that I think we need to revisit.

I believe we need to wargame about the possibility of a problem and what we’re going to do. The fact that we were caught off guard militarily, and by a police function on January 6, is incomprehensible to me. Civilian control of the military is sacrosanct in the United States and it is a position that we must strengthen.

Protester shouts "Freedom" inside the Senate Chamber after the US Capitol was violated by a mob on January 6, 2021. Retired US General Paul Eaton suggests better civics lessons could help to prevent another insurgency.

One component of this unsaid is that we all know each other very well. And if there is any doubt about the loyalty and willingness to follow the United States’ oath, support and defense of part of the American Constitution, then these people need to be identified and dealt with to some extent. . When you talk to a squad leader, a master sergeant, a nine-man squad, he knows his men and women very, very well.

