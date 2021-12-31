Avoid Cruises As Omicron Cases Rise, US CDC Says





December 30 (Reuters) – The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said people should avoid traveling on cruise ships regardless of their vaccination status because daily cases of COVID-19 in the country are reaching record highs due to the rapidly spreading Omicron Variant.

The move is another blow to the cruise industry, which had just started returning to sea in June after a months-long travel suspension caused by the pandemic.

The CDC on Thursday raised its COVID-19 travel health advisory level for cruise ships to its highest warning level, citing reports of COVID-19 outbreaks on cruises.

The health agency has investigated and is still investigating cases of COVID-19 on more than 90 ships. It is starting to be examined whether 0.10% or more of passengers on guest trips test positive for COVID-19.

Shares of Carnival Corp (CCL.N), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH.N) and Royal Caribbean Group (RCL.N) reversed course to fall about 1% after the CDC’s travel advisory.

Cruise ships are seen docked at the Port of Miami as the tourism industry is affected by the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Miami, Florida, United States, March 26, 2020. REUTERS / Carlos barria

“The CDC’s decision to increase the level of travel for cruises is particularly puzzling given that the cases identified on cruise ships consistently represent a very small minority of the total population on board,” said the Cruise Lines International Association. .

Norwegian Cruise, meanwhile, said it believes passengers on its ships are better protected against COVID-19 than in any other general population setting.

The company and Carnival said the CDC’s decision had no impact on planned routes.

The CDC said passengers already on cruise ships should be tested three to five days after their trip ends and self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days.

The Omicron variant also continued to have an impact on air travel. The total number of flight cancellations within, to or from the United States was over 1,180, with more than 10,300 flights delayed as of 2:37 p.m. ET, according to website data. FlightAware.com flight tracking.

