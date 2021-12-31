UK Parliament approves antiviral drug that could cut deaths and hospitalizations by 89%





An agency across the UK has approved a coronavirus treatment that could reduce the risk of hospitalization and death in high-risk patients by 89%.

The Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has approved Paxlovid after rigorous review for safety, quality and effectiveness.

The new treatment is for people with mild to moderate coronavirus who are at high risk of developing severe cases.

MHRA said the following about tablet-based treatment: In a clinical trial in high-risk adults with symptomatic COVID-19 infection, a five-day course of treatment with paxlovide resulted in COVID-19-related hospitalization and death within 28 days. Reduced risk by 89%. When compared to placebo when treatment was started within 3 days of the onset of symptoms of COVID-19.

According to clinical trial data, paxlovide is most effective when taken in the early stages of infection, so MHRA recommends using it as soon as possible and within 5 days of the onset of symptoms.

“It is approved for use in people 18 years of age or older who have mild to moderate COVID-19 infection and have one or more risk factors for developing a serious illness. These risk factors include obesity, older age (>60 years), diabetes, or heart disease.

MHRA CEO Dr. June Raine said, “Today we received regulatory approval for the COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid, which has been shown to reduce COVID-19-related hospitalizations and deaths by 89% when taken within three days of the onset of symptoms.

We now have additional antiviral drugs for the treatment of COVID-19 that can be taken orally rather than intravenously. This means that COVID-19 can be administered out of hospital before it progresses to a serious stage.

More related articles See more related articles

We hope today’s announcement is a reassurance for those particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 for which this treatment has been approved. For these individuals, this treatment can save lives.

UK Health Minister Sajid Javid said: “The UK is a world leader in finding and delivering COVID-19 treatments to patients.” This is further evidenced by the fact that MHRA is one of the first in the world to approve this life-saving antiviral drug.

We also lead the entire Europe in the number of antiviral drugs purchased per capita, with more than 2.75 million antiviral courses secured by the Antivirals Taskforce for NHS patients.

Booster campaigns, testing and antiviral defenses put our country in the strongest position to deal with the threats posed by Omicron as we enter the new year.

Click here to sign up for the Daily Record Politics newsletter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/news/politics/uk-body-approves-anti-covid-25823490 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos