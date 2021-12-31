U.S. children hospitalized with COVID in near record numbers





Coronavirus Nam Y. Huh / AP, File

By MARTHA BELLISLE, Associated Press

December 30, 2021 | 11:48 a.m.

SEATTLE (AP) The omicron-fueled surge that is exploding COVID-19 cases in the United States places record numbers of children in hospital, and experts lament that most young people are not vaccinated.

It’s so heartbreaking, said Dr. Paul Offit, an infectious disease expert at Children’s Hospital in Philadelphia. “It was tough enough last year, but now you know you have a way to stop it all.

During the week of December 21-27, an average of 334 children aged 17 and under were admitted per day to hospitals with coronavirus, a 58% increase from the previous week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The previous peak during the pandemic was in early September, when child hospitalizations averaged 342 per day, the CDC said.

On a more optimistic note, children continue to represent a small percentage of people hospitalized for COVID-19: on average, more than 9,400 people of all ages were admitted per day during the same week in December. And many doctors say the young people arriving now seem less sick than those seen during the delta’s surge over the summer.

Two months after the approval of vaccinations for children aged 5 to 11, about 14% are fully protected, according to CDC data. The rate is highest among 12 to 17 year olds, at around 53%.

The problem is timing in many cases, said Dr Albert Ko, professor of epidemiology and infectious diseases at the Yale School of Public Health. Young children were only approved for the vaccine in November, and many are only on their second dose, he said.

Offit said none of the vaccine-eligible children receiving care at his hospital about a week ago had been vaccinated, even though two-thirds had underlying conditions that put them at risk for chronic lung disease or, more often to obesity. Only one was under 5 years of age for vaccination.

The scenes are heartbreaking.

They have trouble breathing, cough, cough, cough, Offit said. A handful were sent to the intensive care unit to be sedated. We put the attachment in their throat that’s attached to a ventilator, and the parents cry.

None of the parents or siblings have been vaccinated either, he said.

The next four to six weeks are going to be tough, he said: It’s a virus that thrives in winter.

Overall, new cases among Americans of all ages have skyrocketed to the highest levels on record: an average of 300,000 per day, 2.5 times the figure just ago two weeks. The highly contagious omicron accounted for 59% of new cases last week, according to the CDC.

Still, there are early indications that the variant causes milder disease than previous versions, and that the combination of the vaccine and the booster appears to protect people from its worst effects.

In California, 80 children infected with COVID-19 were admitted to hospital during the week of December 20-26, compared to 50 in the last week of November, health officials said.

Seattle Children’s also reported an increase in the number of children admitted over the past week. And although they are less seriously ill than those hospitalized over the summer, Dr John McGuire warned that it was at the onset of the omicron wave and that the full effect would become apparent over the next few weeks.

New York health officials have also sounded the alarm.

The number of children admitted to hospital per week in New York City with COVID-19 increased from 22 to 109 between December 5 and December 24. Across New York state, it went from 70 to 184. In total, nearly 5,000 of the people in New York City were in hospital with COVID-19.

A fourfold increase makes everyone jump with concern, but it’s a small percentage, ”Ko said of the New York City numbers. Children have a low risk of being hospitalized, but those who do are not vaccinated. “

Dr Al Sacchetti, chief of emergency services at Our Lady of Lourdes Medical Center in Camden, New Jersey, also said vaccinated children are handling the omicron outbreak extremely well.

It makes a big difference in how these kids tolerate the disease, especially if they have medical issues, he said.

Deaths from COVID-19 have been found to be rare among children during the pandemic. As of last week, 721 people in the United States had died of the disease, according to data released to the American Academy of Pediatrics. The total death toll in the United States is over 800,000.

Nearly 199,000 cases of COVID-19 children were reported in the week of December 16 to 23, the pediatrics group said. That was about 20% of the more than 950,000 total cases reported that week.

While many of these children are recovering at home, they may have contact with others who are at much greater risk, said Dr. Jason Terk, a pediatrician in North Texas. He cared for a 10-year-old boy with COVID-19 who managed the illness well, but his father fell ill and died, he said.

The death of a parent is devastating, but the toxic stress for a young person in this situation is difficult to measure, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.boston.com/news/coronavirus/2021/12/30/u-s-children-hospitalized-with-covid-in-near-record-numbers/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos