What Washington game will tell us about Eagles’ future QB Jalen Hurts





Is he the guy?

I’ve been answering this question about Jalen Hurts the same way since week 1.

I do not know.

And I don’t. But I could at 4 o’clock on Sunday.

We all could. At the very least, have a much better idea.

Because when you’re trying to assess a young quarterback and figure out exactly what it is, what better than a late-season game to win with huge playoff implications against a divisional opponent. ?

There is a lot to like about the way Hurts has played this year. The most important thing you notice is how much he has improved in the areas where he needed to improve.

He went from 52% to 61% accuracy, reduced his fumbles and interceptions, improved his pocket awareness and became a smarter runner.

He made big plays late in games, rebounded from poor performance, and improved to avoid unnecessary sacks.

Better yet, he won games. The Eagles are 8-7 and Hurts are 7-7 as a starter after going 1-3 last year, and he may not be the main reason the Eagles have reversed their season, but that’s a big reason. Aside from the Giants’ opener, Hurts has been very good the second half of the season.

Only eight quarterbacks in their 20s have more wins this year than Hurts.

There is therefore something to be encouraged. Something to be excited about. No one can question Hurts’ leadership, work ethic and any other intangible element.

Then there is the flip side.

He’s still missing some guys he needs to hit. He still needs to be more careful with football when he is on the move. He still throws too many deep balls. There are still times when you marvel at his running ability, but ask yourself if he can be a consistent enough pitcher to consistently excel.

So if you want a conclusive yes or no, it’s still too early.

But Sunday at FedEx Field is the kind of game that will answer a lot of those questions.

A victory over the Washington football team combined with a loss for the Vikings to the Packers virtually ensures the Eagles reach the playoffs, which would make the Hurts at 23 years and 148 days the youngest quarterback to take the Eagles in the playoffs. Donovan McNabb did it at 24 in 2000, Nick Foles at 24 in 2013, Randall Cunningham at 25 in 1988.

There is so much at stake on Sunday. A victory combined with a loss for the Vikings at Lambeau, where the Packers are 21-2 for the past three years, gives the Eagles a 99% chance in the playoffs. A loss, even if the Vikings lose, drops that number to 45%.

So technically it’s not won and you are in it. But it is terribly close.

These are the matches by which quarterbacks are judged. Not so much by what they do in September or October but how they react in those few moments that define a season.

And Sunday will most likely define this season. The Eagles could possibly lose on Sunday and then beat the Cowboys and get in, but let’s face it. The Eagles’ best path to the playoffs is through Landover. The Cowboys have won four in a row and their defense has allowed less than 11 points per game during that streak. They’ve beaten the Eagles by 20. I’m not saying the Eagles can’t beat the Cowboys at home, but you don’t want to come into this game needing a win.

Winning on Sunday changes the conversation around Hurts. It redefines him. If he answers the bell and finds a way to get the Eagles through to Washington, he’s almost certainly a playoff quarterback.

Winning on Sunday means Hurts responded in the biggest game yet in his brief NFL career. This means that when the pressure was greatest, he raised his level. This means that when his team absolutely needed him to play, he did.

What else do you expect from your quarterback?

I know one thing. NFL teams spend a ton of time, effort, money and energy desperately trying to find quarterbacks that can lead them to the playoffs.

And if the Eagles win on Sunday, it almost certainly means they already have one.

