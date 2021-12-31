Biden tells Putin US and allies ‘will react decisively’ if Russia attacks Ukraine





WASHINGTON President Joe Biden on Thursday urged President Vladimir Putin to “defuse tensions with Ukraine”, while warning that the United States and its allies “will react decisively” if Russia takes military action White House press secretary Jen Psaki said after a call between the two leaders.

Biden’s remarks were similar to a virtual call with Putin earlier this month, in which Biden said Moscow would face “serious consequences” if he attacked Ukraine.

Thursday’s call, which lasted around 50 minutes, comes as officials in the Biden administration grow concerned that Russia is invading Ukraine as it did in 2014.

“President Biden urged Russia to defuse tensions with Ukraine. He made it clear that the United States and its allies and partners will react decisively if Russia invades Ukraine further,” Psaki said in a statement. press release Thursday.

President Biden also expressed his support for diplomacy, starting early next year with the bilateral dialogue on strategic stability, for NATO through the NATO-Russia Council, and for the Organization for security and cooperation in Europe. President Biden reaffirmed that substantial progress in these dialogues can only occur in an environment of de-escalation rather than escalation, ”she added.

The United States and Russia are expected to hold security talks on January 10. Biden and Putin are not expected to participate.

A senior administration official told reporters on Thursday that Biden had charted two paths for Putin’s diplomacy leading to de-escalation or punitive measures such as economic sanctions and stepped up military aid to US allies in the region. .

“The tone of the conversation between the two presidents was serious and substantial,” the official said. “They each define their positions as they have done in previous calls and also as they have done publicly.”

The appeal came “at the request of the Russian side,” a senior administration official said on Wednesday, adding: “I cannot explain why the Russian side requested this appeal. Administration officials said that for there to be progress in areas where Russia would like to see action, there needs to be de-escalation with Ukraine.

President Joe Biden chats with President Vladimir Putin on December 30, 2021. Pool via the White House

Russia has massed 100,000 troops along the Ukrainian border, raising fears of an invasion as early as next month. While Russia has denied planning to attack its neighbor, officials in the Biden administration say they are preparing for such an eventuality.

Yuri Ushakov, a Putin aide, told reporters after Thursday’s call that the two leaders discussed reaching a deal without escalating tensions.

Biden stressed that in case of escalation on the Ukrainian border, the West will take large-scale and unprecedented sanctions in the economic, financial and military fields, ”said Ushakov. “Putin replied that this could lead to a complete breakdown of relations. between our countries. Putin mentioned that new sanctions would be a mistake.

Ushakov added that Moscow’s main goal is to ensure security guarantees and find common ground, especially as the US-Russia negotiations begin in Geneva early next month.

During the virtual call with Putin earlier this month, Biden said the United States would take “strong economic measures” and increase military aid to the region if Russia invaded Ukraine. The president also warned that in addition to the sanctions, the United States would provide additional defense materiel to Ukraine and strengthen their military capabilities in neighboring countries that also border Russia.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday, State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement on Wednesday.

Blinken “reiterated the United States’ steadfast support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia’s military build-up on Ukraine’s borders, Price said.

As vice president, Biden was heavily involved in US relations with Ukraine. At the time, Russia invaded and annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine. This time, the White House said it would go further in the fight against Russian military aggression than it did in 2014.

Biden has been criticized for suspending sanctions this year on Russia’s Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline under the Baltic Sea, a plan strongly opposed by Ukraine and other Eastern European countries. But U.S. officials say the administration will not hesitate to impose sanctions and prevent completion of the pipeline if necessary.

Teaganne Finn and Sally Bronston contributed to it.

