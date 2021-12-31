Covid update as UK cases break record highs on New Year’s Eve





The UK broke a new daily record for Covid-19 cases, with 189,846 reported cases in the last 24 hours, more than 600 more than the day before.

28 days after testing positive for COVID-19, an additional 203 people have died.

The latest official figures come after virologists predict that regular boosters may be needed to maintain sufficient levels of immunity to fight Covid by 2022.

Professor Andrew Easton of the University of Warwick said the new containment measures to stop the spread of the virus may be short-lived, but the vaccine program will continue.

He said in an interview with Sky News: I am now in a situation where I need to get regular vaccinations to lead a normal life.

Elsewhere, the 2.3 million people estimated to be UKhadCovid-19 in the week ending December 23 are estimated to have increased from 1.4 million to December 1 in the state, the highest number since fall 2020, the National Bureau of Statistics said.

People urge to limit contact in Northern Ireland amid record daily cases

People have been urged to limit contact for days after Northern Ireland’s daily COVID-19 cases hit an all-time high.

7,215 additional positive cases were reported to the Ministry of Health today, and one additional patient who had previously tested positive for the virus has died.

Health Minister Robin Swan has urged people to limit contact for the next few days amid growing concerns about the spread of the Omicron strain.

“This is a time when everyone can play a decisive role in protecting ourselves, the people we care for, and our essential health care under constant pressure,” he said.

“Each of us can make a difference by making the right choices. Let’s limit contact, prioritize those who matter most to us, and take all possible precautions before we meet.”

Chiara Giordano December 31, 2021 17:44

1640970030UK Covid hospital admissions increase

Government statistics show that there were 1,915 Covid-19 hospital admissions across the UK on 27 December, an increase of 62% per week and the highest since 8 February, according to government statistics.

During the second wave, UK admissions peaked on 12 January with 4,583 students.

On December 29, there were 11,918 hospitalizations for Covid-19 in the UK, a 44% increase per week, the highest since March 2.

The second high was 39,254 on January 18th.

Chiara Giordano December 31, 2021 17:00

1640969130 Security at UK Covid Test Center is being reviewed after anti-white paper storm facility.

As The Independent understands it, Covid test sites across the UK are reviewing security after anti-vaccine opponents raided a drive-thru facility in Milton Keynes.

Police are investigating Wednesday’s incident, when protesters called staff and killed bastards and traitors.

Our Household Matters Editor Lizzie Dearden has the full story:

Chiara Giordano December 31, 2021 16:45

1640968237 UK hospitalizations for COVID-19 increase 68%

According to figures from NHS England, as of 8:00 a.m. on December 31st, a total of 12,395 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the UK.

This is a 68% increase from a week ago and the highest since February 25.

At the time of the second coronavirus outbreak, it peaked at 34,336 on January 18th.

In London, 3,636 people were hospitalized for Covid-19 as of December 31, an increase of 61% per week and the highest since February 12.

London’s secondary peak was 7,917 on January 18th.

Chiara Giordano December 31, 2021 16:30

1640967336 UK, 189,846 records per day

The UK has reported 189,846 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, an increase of more than 600 from yesterday’s figure.

Chiara Giordano December 31, 2021 16:15

1640966245 More hospitals ban visitors to protect patients from Covid

More than a dozen hospitals across the country have temporarily closed visits to protect patients and staff amid a surge in COVID-19 infections.

Patients in London, Yorkshire and Essex are among those who are no longer able to welcome visitors as more and more people bring cases to the wards.

The Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust in London, which oversees University Hospital Lewisham and Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Woolwich, said the decision was very difficult to make.

Exceptions apply, including end-of-life care, women giving birth, and children visited by their parents.

The Trust said the restrictions, which came into force at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, will be closely reviewed and will be relaxed as soon as they are safe.

Tom Batchelor31 December 2021 15:57

Thousands of additional flights were canceled as 1640965717Omicron caused a staffing shortage.

Thousands of flights delayed or canceled early Friday in the United States and internationally, adding to travel disruptions during the Christmas holiday week due to severe weather and increased cases of Omicron variants.

As of Friday, more than 2,400 flights have been canceled worldwide, including more than 1,100 flights into or out of the United States, according to flight tracking website FlightAware.com. There were a total of 4,000 global flight delays.

The Christmas break is usually a peak season for air travel, but the rapid spread of the highly contagious Omicronvariant has caused a sharp spike in Covid infections, which has forced pilots and crew to quarantine, which has forced airlines to cancel flights.

Tom Batchelor31 December 2021 15:48

1640964467 Partygoers in Scotland and Wales urged people to think twice before traveling to England for NYE.

Officials have warned partygoers in Scotland and Wales to think twice before traveling to England on New Year’s Eve.

Boris Johnson has resisted Britain’s tightened restrictions despite the rapid spread of highly contagious micron mutations.

However, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have set their own public health rules and this week imposed new restrictions that close all nightclubs and limit social gatherings. Bars and pubs had to go back to table service only. In Edinburgh, which traditionally hosts one of Europe’s biggest New Year’s Eve parties, people are encouraged to stay home.

There is no official travel ban preventing Scots from going to the UK on Friday, but Scotland’s Deputy Representative John Swinney said travel would be the wrong course of action.

Tom Batchelor31 December 2021 15:27

1640963507Omicron hospitalization risk is 1/3 of Delta, analysis results

A new analysis of more than a million cases of both types in recent weeks shows that the risk of hospitalization due to the Omicron mutation is about one-third that of the Delta mutation.

This analysis was published by the UK Health Security Agency after collaborating with the Cambridge University MRC Biostatistics Department to analyze 528,176 Omicron cases and 573,012 Delta cases.

We also found that the vaccine could work well against Omicron.

In this analysis, hospitalization risk was lower in Omicron cases with symptomatic or asymptomatic infection after 2 or 3 doses, and the risk of hospitalization after 3 doses was 81% compared to unvaccinated Omicron cases.. .Decreased. UKHSA said.

UKHSA’s chief medical advisor, Susan Hopkins, said the analysis is consistent with other encouraging signs of Omicron, but health care could still suffer from high transmission rates.

It is still too early to draw any definitive conclusions about the severity of the hospital, she said, but the rising contagiousness of Omicron and the UK’s growing population over 60 means it’s still likely to put significant pressure on the NHS in the coming weeks. .

Tom Batchelor31 December 2021 15:11

1640962733 Trains removed from schedule to address cancellations due to Covid

Hundreds of trains are being removed from timetables each day to improve reliability after short-term cancellations of several weeks.

At least eight operators have already reduced their frequency on many routes or will do so in the future in response to pandemic-related staff shortages.

Passengers traveling on New Year’s Eve are also experiencing major setbacks due to industrial action.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union said most operator services were canceled after a 24-hour strike by members employed by CrossCountry was firmly supported.

In recent weeks, railway companies across the UK have temporarily suspended trains due to employees being quarantined or ill.

Many have responded by releasing an abridged timetable to make it more clear which services can and cannot operate.

Tom Batchelor31 December 2021 14:58

