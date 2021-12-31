Calm: what will 2022 hold for the United States? My predictions





It is questionable whether 2021 has been the least bad year of the past two years, as claimed by the Daily Show, given that it started with a bloody insurgency on Capitol Hill and ended with deaths from COVID. -19 in the United States surpassing 820,000. Yet, rather than debating the past, let’s look to 2022 and what it might hold for the nation and its torn social fabric.

I am mostly pessimistic.

A year ago, I was one of 8 in 10 Americans who were optimistic about leaving the horrible 2020 behind, only to be disappointed by 2021. Maybe the opposite will turn out to be true, and my pessimism about the coming year will prove to be misplaced. Time will tell, but here’s what to watch out for:

The House Committee of January 6. The Republicans ‘success in blocking an independent 9/11-like commission to investigate the deadly riot on Capitol Hill to overthrow Joe Bidens’ election was perhaps the saddest political act in years after their opposition to impeachment and to the condemnation of Donald Trump for his incitement and his unprecedented refusal to transfer power.

Instead of breaking with Trump, as senior Republicans reported after the Jan.6 rampage, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and others quickly backed down, reaffirming that Trump is locking down their party. Fortunately, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the House Democratic majority opted for a fallback: In June, they created the Special House Committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol.

Thanks to the patriotism of Representatives Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois who challenged their party to join the committee and put America first, his findings cannot be credibly dismissed as partisan. This assumes, as I do on the basis of my reports, that the members continue to work well together. Imagine the committee without these two Republicans. Or with Trump’s election-refusal toadies, like Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, whom McCarthy tried to sit down but Pelosi wisely vetoed.

Even McConnell seems to recognize the potential of the panels. In May, he said: There are no new facts about this day that we need the Democrats’ Foreign Commission to find out. But on December 16, he told a reporter from Kentucky: It was a horrible event, and I think what they’re looking to find out is something the public needs to know.

Indeed. After months of closed-door interviews and document-gathering, the committee plans to hold public sessions that could be as captivating as the Watergate hearings half a century ago, and also to release an interim report from here the middle of the year.

Sadly, no one should delude himself that the MAGA verse of most Republicans will ever be persuaded to disown Trumps Big Lie and hold him and his enablers accountable. But history, and the rest of us, demand a truthful account.

The 2022 elections. Despite the sins of Republicans and because of other offenses such as gerrymandering and new voter suppression laws, the party is favored in the midterm elections to regain the majority in the House and maybe also in the Senate. The Presidents’ Party rarely gets midterm seats, and certainly not when the president, like Biden, has a job approval rating well below 50%.

The Democrats’ cause would be helped if, as I expected, they united around a stripped-down version of the Build Back Better package acceptable for their 50th essential vote, West Virginia Scrooge Senator Joe Manchin. But that achievement, along with others like pandemic relief and a landmark infrastructure law, would likely not be enough to help Democrats weather the political headwinds.

Alas for democracy. Only big losses would force a restoration of the Republican Party, as some anti-Trump Republicans claim. Conversely, likely party victories will only confirm Trumpism, bolster the ranks of radicals such as Congressmen Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert, and launch the Trumps 2024 campaign.

Also, imagine Republicans don’t win as big as they think they are. It is not alarmist to suggest that political violence could result: the country’s highest ranking military officer General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, suggested so, expressing his fear that January 6 will be a dress rehearsal, a precursor to something much worse on the road. Fiona Hill, a former national security adviser to Trump, echoed him.

A radicalized Supreme Court. The court’s current term that ends in June will be the first to show the full impact of Trump’s three justices, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, each beefed up by Senate confirmation by McConnell, who breaks standards. With a conservative 6-3 qualified majority, a tribunal that has shown little respect for long-standing precedents is set to issue rulings against abortion rights, gun control and possibly affirmative action, and further weakens the wall between church and state.

Trump swore in 2016 that his appointees would automatically overturn Roe against Wade. They seem poised, along with Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, if not Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., to keep that promise in a Mississippi case. All except Roberts got their hands on a Texas anti-abortion and bounty hunt case, allowing blatantly unconstitutional state law to take effect pending appeals, ending most abortions across the vast state and undermining the authority of the courts.

How the decisions of the highest courts could trouble the midterm campaigns is to be seen. Plus, a confirmation battle could be ahead: At the end of terms of office, President Clinton-appointed Judge Stephen G. Breyer, 83, could finally announce his retirement so Biden can choose a successor before the Republicans. eventually regain control of the Senate. .

