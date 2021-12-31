COVID-19: UK reports 189,846 COVID-19 cases and 203 deaths in last 24 hours | UK News





According to government data, the UK has reported 189,846 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, a new record for a pandemic.

An additional 203 people died within 28 days of testing positive for COVID-19.

This data compares to yesterday’s high of 189,213 with 332 reported deaths, including a backlog of deaths that were not fully reported during the festival.

How are other countries celebrating the new year with Corona? follow live

At this time last week, 122,186 cases and 137 deaths were recorded.

Vaccine Release

In the UK, it is estimated that around 2.3 million people were infected with the coronavirus in the week through December 23, up from 1.4 million the week before.

Meanwhile, new figures show a total of 397,554 coronavirus boosters and third doses were reported in the UK on Thursday.

There are currently more than 33.9 million booster and tertiary doses nationwide, with 1.6 million shipped in the last 7 days.

About 64% of all adults in the UK currently have either a booster or a third dose.

These figures were published by four UK health agencies.

As of Thursday, a total of 51,771,384 COVID-19 jabs were delivered in the UK, up 33,371 from the previous day.

About 47,412,181 second doses were administered, an increase of 44,107.

1:08 Javid revealed his plans for NYE while giving advice.

Corona hospitalization

According to statistics from NHS England, a total of 12,395 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the UK as of 8 am today, a 68% increase from a week ago and the highest since 25 February, according to NHS England statistics.

This number peaked at 34,336 on January 18, when the second coronavirus wave occurred.

In London, 3,636 people were hospitalized for the coronavirus on December 31, an increase of 61% per week and the highest since February 12.

According to official data, London’s secondary peak is 7,917 on January 18th.

According to an analysis published by the UK Health Security Agency, there are “encouraging signs” that the risk of hospitalization due to the currently dominant omicron strain is about one-third that of the delta risk.

Also, the vaccine may work well for Omicron, and the third dose is associated with an 81% reduction in the risk of hospitalization compared to people who are not vaccinated.

