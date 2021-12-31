Top 2022 Astrology Predictions for the United States and the World





The year 2022 will bring major growth in business, entrepreneurship, pop culture, entertainment, art and politics, but we will also face significant challenges. Discover the general mood of the year and the trends that will affect you, as well as the United States and the world in general!

First and foremost, 2022 will be a better year than previous ones. As we still emerge from the rubble of the recent hardships we have faced, we will find that a renewed hope begins to return to us.

For thousands of years people have looked to the stars for answers and we are doing it again. As a basic definition: Astrology is an art form that uses the placement of planets and luminaries to provide insight into aspects of world affairs and life.

2022 will be great for art, spiritually and Hollywood

As for the key themes and the general mood in 2022, good to feel more connected to ourselves and to each other.

Jupiter, the planet of miracles, blessings and expansion, will visit Pisces from December 28, 2021 to May 10, 2022. It will return one last time from October 28, 2022 to December 20, 2022. It briefly visited Pisces from May 13, 2021 until July 28, 2021, so think about how you felt during that time and what was happening because you are going to experience similar themes in 2022!

When Jupiter is in Pisces, feel that life is more harmonious, creative, spiritual and romantic. When it comes to entertainment, pop culture and Hollywood, expect an art renaissance, especially in the first half of the year. People will feel inspired, and television, visual arts and music will reflect the visionary, spiritual and romantic vibe that people experience all over the world. New formats, shows, artists and methods of entertainment will emerge and develop over the next decade.

2022 will bring you a wave of entrepreneurship and a greater focus on leadership

Jupiter will be especially busy in 2022, as it will dance in Aries from May 10, 2022 to October 28, 2022. In Aries, Jupiter will bring us more passion, confidence, and courage to create the life we ​​desire the most. Whatever you wish for, whether it is a personal or professional dream or a dream that is close to your heart, you can more easily see it manifesting itself as you step into your power, take the lead and initiate a action.

Although it does not appear overnight, you will quickly see the universe rewarding you for your persistence! The key to maximizing that energy is to create a vision board and then create a long term strategy to strike and make it all happen! Sports, entrepreneurship and businesses that focus on “first to market” will thrive. Gambling, weapons, military, meat, metal, cars, self-help industries, and thrill-seeking experiences will also do the trick very well.

2022 will bring a slower pace

Most years we have an average number of retrogrades with only a few spells for us to slow down and think. However, 2022 will not only start with a retrograde of Venus that will affect everyone’s goals, careers, governments and finances, but will end the year well with a retrograde of Mars that will cause us to think about how we are. let’s fight for our ideas and communicate with others in a big way. It could not only be person-to-person, but nation-to-nation as well. Social media will be a hotspot of contention at the end of the year.

The last to mention is the most famous: Mercury retrograde. We usually have three a year, but 2022 has four! Most Mercury retrogrades will start with air signs which confuse our mind and communication, but end with earth signs, meaning that our plans are not creating the results we were looking for. Don’t sign contracts, launch plans, or agree to anything you want to last during these times!

When are the dates of the 2022s significant planetary retrogrades? Venus retrograde: December 19, 2021 to January 29, 2022 Mercury retrograde: January 14, 2022 February 3, 2022 Mercury retrograde: May 10, 2022 June 2, 2022 Mercury retrograde: September 9, 2022 October 2, 2022 March retrograde: October 30, 2022 January 12, 2023 Mercury retrograde: December 29, 2022 18 January 2023 Mercury retrograde. We usually have three a year, but 2022 has four! Getty Images / iStockphoto Prepare for big changes and scandals around sex and money

Next step: we have eclipses! Eclipses are linked to our fate and fatal events. They bring major turning points, beginnings, endings and transformations. They trigger breakdowns, breakthroughs and outcomes. These are wild cards that often change our lives forever. Well-known eclipses in 2022 fall on the Taurus-Scorpio axis. This means that on a global scale, we are witnessing major changes around the themes of wealth, the economy, banking, stock markets and real estate.

A secondary theme will be around karmic situations involving sex, power, and scandals. Eclipses in the first half of the year are best, but those in the second half of the year are quite difficult, so stay low when they appear. Expect major situations with governments and those in power to fall out of favor due to these themes in the second half of 2022. Financially and economically, the first half is much better than the second half.

World civilization is restructuring

Lastly, and certainly not least, we come to how things will be in the United States and the world at large. Saturn, the planet of life lessons, will continue its journey through Aquarius in 2022. This means there will be greater debates around the power of government to impose restrictions on its people, as well as freedom. Civil rights and divisions around political power will continue, as more extremist views arise. The key will be to find a happy medium. International borders, travel and restrictions will be major points of contention, as we will seek to be more united, but are essentially more focused at the national level.

Additionally, Pluto, the rebirth planet, will experience a return to the exact same position it was in when the United States was born. This is called a return of Pluto and takes place once every 248 years, so we have never experienced it before. While there may be new civil unrest, international friction, and uncertainty about which way forward for the United States, it has already been felt for years.

Pluto, the planet of rebirth, will experience a return to the same position it was when the United States was born. Shutterstock

Pluto will make an exact return on February 20, July 11, and December 28, 2022. On the one hand, there could be some disturbing news, scandals, or fear that could arise around this time. However, all that rises is to call attention to what needs to be released and transformed in the United States and around the world as if the United States has an opportunity to reflect on its main objective, to go through a phoenix moment and get up brighter than ever. before. Many empires go through a major period of prosperity and fortune after going through a return from Pluto. As long as America’s focus is on building a better future for everyone, the decades ahead will be exceptionally bright. Otherwise, other enemies will emerge inside, as well as on the world stage.

Kyle Thomas is a globally recognized pop culture astrologer who has featured in Cosmopolitan Magazine, ABC Television, Hulu, Bustle, Elite Daily, House Beautiful, Marie Claire, YahooNews, MSN and more. He is known for his cosmic advice to celebrities, business executives, and prominent influencers. Her work harnesses the power of stars when it comes to the entertainment lifestyle and trends affecting people around the world. For more information, visit KyleThomasAstrology.com.

